Microsoft 365 Copilot Deployments Risk Scaling Inconsistency Instead of Value, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Organizations are moving quickly to bring Microsoft 365 Copilot into daily work, but adoption alone does not create measurable value. Info-Tech Research Group's newly released blueprint, Drive Business Value With M365 Copilot, outlines a structured four-phase approach to help CIOs and IT leaders prioritize use cases, define governance guardrails, address readiness gaps, and build a roadmap for safe, scalable adoption.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Generative AI adoption is accelerating, but many organizations are struggling to turn Microsoft 365 Copilot from a licensed tool into measurable business value. According to new insights from Info-Tech Research Group, success with Copilot depends on a disciplined approach that aligns use cases, governance, controls, and change management to business outcomes. Without that discipline, organizations risk scaling inconsistent usage patterns rather than repeatable enterprise value.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Approach to Driving Value From M365 Copilot (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

To support IT leaders navigating this challenge, the global research and advisory firm has published its blueprint, Drive Business Value With M365 Copilot, which provides a comprehensive framework to help organizations move from experimentation to scalable, value-driven adoption. The resource outlines how to prioritize high-impact use cases, establish governance guardrails, and build a sustainable roadmap for enterprise-wide Copilot enablement.

"Most organizations believe that Copilot deployment is the finish line, when in reality it is the point where earlier preparation is put to the test," says Mahmoud Ramin, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The real challenge is not the deployment itself but making sure the right prerequisites are already in place before deployment. Organizations need clearly defined high-value use cases, alignment with business workflows, strong data foundations, and the right governance and controls. When these elements are treated as afterthoughts, organizations risk scaling inconsistency instead of value, and in some cases, Copilot itself can become an operational challenge."

The Drive Business Value With M365 Copilot blueprint outlines a four-phase methodology to help CIOs and IT leaders adopt and scale Microsoft 365 Copilot in a controlled and measurable way, aligning Copilot initiatives with organizational priorities while strengthening governance, enablement, and execution readiness.

Info-Tech's Four-Phase Approach to Drive Value From M365 Copilot

In its Drive Business Value With M365 Copilot blueprint, Info-Tech organizes Copilot adoption around a practical progression: understand what the technology can do, identify where it can create value, put the right controls and ownership in place, and then scale through a measurable roadmap. The four phases are designed to help IT leaders move Copilot from a general productivity tool to a governed enterprise capability:

Phase 1: Review M365 Copilot Capabilities

Business leaders, IT stakeholders, and AI leads establish a shared understanding of AI fundamentals and assess how Copilot's capabilities align with organizational workflows, friction points, and strategic objectives.

Phase 2: Prioritize and Scope High-Value Use Cases

Business stakeholders and IT leaders evaluate organizational impact and feasibility, define measurable value statements, and select use cases that support measurable operational and financial outcomes.

Phase 3: Develop an Enablement Framework

IT, security, compliance, and governance leaders assess execution capabilities, identify governance gaps, define responsible AI guiding principles, and align administrative controls across SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams.

Phase 4: Build the M365 Copilot Roadmap

Project managers, IT leaders, and business stakeholders design a proof-of-concept framework, assign roles and responsibilities, define success metrics, and create a cross-functional implementation roadmap for deployment and scale.

The blueprint also emphasizes disciplined prioritization and sequencing rather than broad experimentation. Info-Tech advises organizations to focus on defined business processes, establish clear success metrics, and validate results before expanding Copilot deployment across additional teams.

"Broad experimentation creates noise, not value," says Andrew Sharp, research lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "CIOs should focus Copilot deployment on high-impact workflows, measure results consistently, and use structured feedback loops so adoption and performance data guide expansion decisions."

By applying Info-Tech's framework, CIOs can align Copilot investments with defined outcomes, close execution gaps, and scale AI initiatives with greater discipline and accountability across the enterprise. The firm's resource also offers a facilitated workshop as part of its AI Workshop series to help IT leaders operationalize Copilot strategies and accelerate enterprise adoption.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Mahmoud Ramin and Andrew Sharp, and access to the complete Drive Business Value With M365 Copilot blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech, enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, as well as hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group