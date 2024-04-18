Microsoft and Google Join as Sponsors for First-Ever AI Expo for National Competitiveness

Upcoming expo to feature emerging technology demonstrations, meaningful dialogue with industry leaders and breakthroughs on the show floor.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced today two additional sponsors of the AI Expo for National Competitiveness .

As an AI Expo Innovator+ sponsor, SCSP welcomes Microsoft Corporation , a company working to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft believes technology can and should be a force for good and that meaningful innovation contributes to a brighter world in the future and today. In addition, we are pleased to announce that Google Corporation , a technology company at the frontier of Generative AI, cybersecurity and digital transformation will also be joining the AI Expo as an Innovator+ sponsor. Google has spent over a decade building solutions that are secure by default, private by design, and seek to tackle some of the world's toughest challenges.

"We are thankful for Microsoft's and Google's support of the upcoming AI Expo for National Competitiveness," said SCSP President and CEO Ylli Bajraktari. "The rapid advancement of technology is fundamentally transforming our national security, economy, and society. To navigate these changes, our goal is to unite today's leaders in innovation in order to reinforce the leadership of the United States and our allies and partners in vital, emerging technologies."

The AI Expo held on May 7-8 at the Walter E. Convention Center in Washington, D.C., will bring in over 160 exhibitors from across the U.S. government, private industry, and academia. More than 6500 attendees and 250+ leading speakers will collaborate, exchange groundbreaking ideas, and forge lasting partnerships. There are also more than 35 special events that will delve into topics on the future of emerging technologies and their role in reshaping the future of world order. Visit www.scsp.ai/expo/ to register to attend and to learn more about what the AI Expo has in store.

"Global competitiveness will require innovation and leadership in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. At Microsoft, we are committed to supporting leading innovation that advances the technological edge for our partners," said Microsoft Executive Vice President for Strategic Missions and Technologies Jason Zander. "We are proud to partner with SCSP in bringing together leaders across government, industry and academia to discuss these critical topics and foster strategies that advance our economic and national security."

With exhibitors showcasing their breakthroughs in AI and related emerging technologies, conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more directly from the innovators. SCSP will also be adding exhibitors to the Expo website as they are confirmed, so please visit https://expo.scsp.ai/exhibitors/ to see the latest confirmed exhibitors. Exhibition spaces are still available, learn more here .

SCSP will also host its second annual Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security with Mrs. Stephanie Carter, which will be co-located with the AI Expo. The two events build on the success of SCSP's 2022 and 2023 Global Emerging Technology Summits and inaugural Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security held in May 2023. For more information on SCSP, the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, and the Ash Carter Exchange please visit https://www.scsp.ai .

About SCSP: SCSP is a non-partisan, non-profit project, launched by Dr. Eric Schmidt and led by CEO Ylli Bajraktari. SCSP's mission is to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are reshaping our national security, economy, and society.

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project