Microsoft and Submittable to collaborate on the future of social impact in the cloud

Microsoft and Submittable announce strategic partnership to deliver market-leading grantmaking and corporate social responsibility solutions across Microsoft's cloud offerings

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. and Submittable, a leading grants management and corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to collaborate and innovate together to enable Submittable to develop new solutions powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service, to provide public, private and nonprofit organizations with the solutions to accelerate social impact and better serve their communities.

Among the first offerings to be rolled out by Submittable is a new-to-market set of tools to further the mission of AI for good and improve the application process for grant givers and seekers. These tools include:

AI-powered service that will auto-fill grant applications based on an applicant's own prior answers, saving valuable time to focus on critical work

AI bot that can both create grant application forms and translate them into multiple languages, ensuring best practice adherence for funders while also extending opportunities across language barriers

AI-supported tool that extracts information from official documents into Submittable, creating a simpler experience for applicants and reviewers as well as reducing the potential for human error and fraud .

Under the new partnership, Submittable's solutions will be built on Microsoft Azure including Azure OpenAI Service and will add integrations with the common data model and Microsoft Teams.

"By partnering with companies like Submittable, we can help more organizations increase their social impact effectiveness through technology that delivers better alignment of funding and other critical operational elements that enable them to deliver on their missions," said Justin Spelhaug, vice president and global lead for Microsoft's Technology for Social Impact organization. "Together we'll be able to innovate with purpose on top of the Microsoft Cloud to solve real problems for the social impact sector — one that for decades has been underserved by technology."

As a Microsoft Tech for Social Impact priority partner, Submittable is committed to aligning its solutions to Microsoft's technology stack and industry-specific offerings like Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit that enable social impact organizations to have an end-to-end view of the impact of dollars received from both individual donors and grant funders.

"The people transforming how public, private and nonprofit organizations engage their constituents, communities and employees deserve great tools," said Submittable CEO Thor Culverhouse. "Our grants management and employee giving and volunteering solutions aim to deliver that innovation for our customers. This would not be possible without our great partnership with Microsoft, leveraging the Azure platform and OpenAI service. Together, we are helping customers accelerate social impact."

Submittable's solutions are available on Azure Marketplace and AppSource today. Microsoft and Submittable will go to market together with industry-specific solutions and continue to collaborate on future innovation to help all organizations achieve their social impact goals.

About Submittable

Submittable is a growing social impact platform used by thousands of companies, governments, and philanthropic organizations to manage their social impact programs and maximize their impact.

Submittable has helped big and small organizations worldwide run 145,000 programs and distribute $2.4 billion in grant funds, and is backed by Accel-KKR, Next Coast Ventures, True Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, StepStone Group and a few other amazing investors. To learn more about how Submittable is simplifying and accelerating mission-driven work, visit submittable.com.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.