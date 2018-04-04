Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement

"This partnership combines Microsoft's cutting-edge technology and TruGrid's innovative approach to connectivity and solutions based on Azure," said Micky Minhas, head of Microsoft Technology Licensing. "This deal is an example of the ways we can help partners around the world meet their customers' evolving business needs in the cloud."

"This agreement with Microsoft enables TruGrid to enhance Microsoft RDP to support and secure millions of simultaneous connections via our integration with the Microsoft Azure Cloud," said Peter Ayedun, CEO of TruGrid.

Microsoft's commitment to licensing IP

The partnership is another example of the important role intellectual property (IP) plays in ensuring a healthy and vibrant technology ecosystem. Since Microsoft launched its IP licensing program in December 2003, it has entered into more than 1,200 licensing agreements. More information about Microsoft's licensing programs is available at http://www.microsoft.com/iplicensing.

About Microsoft Technology Licensing

Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC was formed in 2014 to acquire, manage and license Microsoft's patent portfolio.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About TruGrid

TruGrid is a modern workspace, born in the Microsoft Azure Cloud, that simplifies the adoption of certain Windows technologies with integrated security and cloud scalability. It secures and simplifies corporate-wide access to Enterprise Workspaces – including desktops, applications, and websites – hosted anywhere, and can be deployed within minutes. TruGrid includes multi-tenant dashboard for Service Providers and fully-integrated security for all users, including multi-factor authentication, identity risk management, active directory federation, active directory anti-hacking, and firewall obfuscation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-and-trugrid-announce-remote-desktop-protocol-licensing-agreement-300624446.html

SOURCE TruGrid

