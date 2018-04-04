Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

Microsoft to host earnings conference call webcast.

News provided by

Microsoft Corp.

16:15 ET

REDMOND, Wash., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2018 third-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, April 26, 2018, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. PDT.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-earnings-release-date-300623993.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

Related Links

www.microsoft.com

Also from this source

Mar 22, 2018, 00:01 ET Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in...

Mar 19, 2018, 09:00 ET Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software &...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

News provided by

Microsoft Corp.

16:15 ET