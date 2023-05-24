Microsoft Recognizes CyberProof for Specializations in Threat Protection and Cloud Security

News provided by

UST

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Achievements highlight CyberProof's expertise in supporting enterprises migrating to cloud-native security

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof, a UST company, has attained a Specialization in both Threat Protection and Cloud Security from Microsoft.  A Specialization designation in a particular technology area is no small task, to attain two of them in the Security area separates UST's CyberProof from all but a few other Microsoft partners.

CyberProof has been recognized for its innovative, platform-enabled model for Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services – providing a wide range of advanced services to keep enterprises protected from increasingly sophisticated and aggressive cyberattacks while improving operational efficiency. CyberProof's cloud-native approach using Microsoft Sentinel and ADX enables enterprises to better defend themselves from sophisticated threats. The company combines expert human analysts coupled with a purpose-built CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) platform that is designed to reduce complexity, help solve enterprise-scale challenges, and turn data into actionable insights and response actions.

"We're thrilled to have been recognized by Microsoft in this industry-leading category," said Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof. "CyberProof, a UST company, enables enterprises with the security aspects of their cloud migration by architecting a future-ready XDR solution for sensing anomalies from multiple new sources, and rapidly containing potential security risks."

"Our partnership with Microsoft continues to grow and this recognition illustrates how successful collaboration can transform security and help enterprises contending with complex cloud transformation and cybersecurity needs," added Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof.

You can read more about CyberProof's advanced MDR services here: https://www.cyberproof.com/continuously-improve-cyber-defense/

CyberProof's expert team shares their insight into XDR adoption here: https://go.cyberproof.com/ensuring-a-successful-xdr-adoption

About CyberProof

CyberProof, a UST company, is a cyber security platform and services innovator that is dedicated to helping companies use information technology to solve business problems without the fear of cyber-attacks. To achieve this, we combine our expert talent and SeeMo, our virtual analyst, with the power of strategic partnerships, visionary clients and academia. Our enterprise-scale approach allows us to effectively anticipate, adapt, and respond to cyber threats in an increasingly connected world while reducing complexity, and provide our customers with unmatched adaptability, transparency, and control. CyberProof is part of the UST family. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. Visit us at: www.cyberproof.com

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.ust.com

