Microsoft Security Expert Jason Fossen to Keynote SANS Orlando Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Faculty Fellow and Microsoft Security Expert Jason Fossen (@JasonFossen) will deliver the keynote at SANS 2020 taking place April 3-10 in Orlando, FL. Fossen will share his unique insight into PowerShell during his talk, "PowerShell 2020: State of the Art/Hack/Infection."

"PowerShell is a classic dual-use technology. It can be used as a Weapon of Mass Infection (WMI) or as an enterprise-scale automation tool for security hardening and threat hunting," says Fossen. "Hackers and ransomware authors love PowerShell as a coder-friendly wrapper for the operating system -- and so do we. The challenge is how to keep the benefits of PowerShell for the defenders and deny its being commandeered by our adversaries. Join me in Orlando to learn all you need to know about this powerful technology."

For those wanting to learn even more about PowerShell, Fossen will teach his newly updated six-day course SEC505: Securing Windows and PowerShell Automation. This course teaches students how to write PowerShell scripts for Windows and Active Directory security automation and how to safely run these scripts on thousands of hosts over the network. Students will also learn how to defend against PowerShell malware such as ransomware and what is needed to harden Windows Server and Windows 10 against skilled attackers.

SANS 2020 features more than 50 immersion-style courses. Courses are available for all skill levels. Included on the agenda are SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security, SEC402: Cybersecurity Writing: Hack the Reader, SEC564: Red Team Exercises & Adversary Emulation, SEC506: Securing Linux/Unix, SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation, SEC575: Mobile Device Security and Ethical Hacking, and more.

In addition to SANS classroom training, students can test their security skills at the Core NetWars Tournament, DFIR NetWars Tournament, or the Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/sans-2020

