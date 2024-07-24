Microsoft's The BlueHat Podcast joins the N2K CyberWire network

FULTON, Md., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Networks , a leader in cyber workforce intelligence, today announced the launch of The BlueHat Podcast , the latest podcast from the Microsoft Security team to join the leading cybersecurity media network. The show will air on the N2K CyberWire network and joins the ranks of other popular Microsoft Security podcasts, including The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Podcast , Afternoon Cyber Tea with Ann Johnson , and Uncovering Hidden Risks .

The BlueHat Podcast is hosted by Nic Fillingham , Senior Program Manager at Microsoft Security Response Center leading the BlueHat program, and Wendy Zenone , Senior Program Manager at Microsoft Security Response Center leading the STRIKE program. Each episode will feature conversations with researchers and industry leaders, both inside and outside of Microsoft, working to secure the planet's technology and creating a safer world for all.

"Microsoft has long been a cybersecurity pioneer, safeguarding people, data, and infrastructure around the globe," said Peter Kilpe, Chief Executive Officer of N2K Networks. "We're excited to add the unique insights of The BlueHat Podcast to the Microsoft family of shows already on our network–show's the industry has come to rely on for their invaluable strategic perspectives and practical knowledge sharing."

"The BlueHat Podcast is thrilled to be joining the esteemed N2K CyberWire Network, expanding our podcast portfolio for our cybersecurity audience," said Bruce Bracken, Senior Executive Producer at Microsoft. "This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for The BlueHat Podcast, and we look forward to the opportunities this will bring as we engage our listeners with innovative discussions and expert cyber insights."

New episodes air every two weeks on Wednesdays. To hear the latest episode of The BlueHat Podcast, listen and subscribe wherever you get your favorite shows or visit the N2K CyberWire website for more information.

About N2K Networks

N2K Networks is a leader in strategic cyber workforce intelligence. The news to knowledge network is a trusted source of Industry Insights delivered through our media network, home of the CyberWire Daily podcast and daily briefing, CSO Perspectives, and Hacking Humans, which provides concise intelligence-driven news and commentary to cybersecurity professionals. Global enterprise organizations, including those in the Fortune 100, partner with N2K to gain actionable cyber workforce insights through our Talent Insights and Talent Development capabilities that help organizations build and maintain high-performing teams, rapidly climb the knowledge curve, and stay a step ahead in a constantly changing industry. Learn more at N2K.com .

