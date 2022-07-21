Microsoft's Threat Protection Added to Existing Six Advanced Specializations for Summit 7

When asked about the impact of this award, Scott Edwards, CEO at Summit 7, stated "The addition of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization signals to our customers that we are committed to providing the best possible security solutions; it also validates our expertise within the Microsoft Ecosystem. The threat landscape is constantly changing, and Summit 7 is properly positioned to continue the fight for the security of the DoD supply chain."

Jason Batchelor, Chief Compliance Officer at Summit 7, also added "In the past, we've seen contractors who might be averse to cloud adoption to meet current data protection requirements because of issues like threat protection. Now, organizations in the Defense Industrial Base are moving to the cloud for a myriad of reasons. Through the addition of the Threat Protection Advanced Specialization, Summit 7 wants to show our customers that we know security and compliance in the Microsoft Government Cloud."

Summit 7 has added to its portfolio of accolades further supporting its position as the leading provider of security and compliance solutions and services for the Defense Industrial Base. The company's CMMC solutions leverage Microsoft 365 E3/E5 licensing, specifically Microsoft Defender, allowing customers to benefit from Microsoft's advanced security technology by mitigating ongoing threats.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama and is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data.

