Microspheres Market to Record USD 2.80 Bn Growth | Almost 9% CAGR Projection through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key takeaways from microspheres market study

Microspheres market size to increase by USD 2.80 billion at almost 9% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at almost 9% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 6.57% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

41% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Medical technology segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Chase Corp., and others

Microspheres Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The microspheres market is driven by promising growth in the medical technology sector. The rising prevalence of various diseases and medical conditions has increased the need for various medical products to diagnose and treat patients in healthcare facilities worldwide. Besides, increasing expenditure on healthcare by many developing economies has been fueling the growth of the medical technology industry, which has further increased the use of a wide range of medical devices. Microspheres are widely used in the manufacture of medical devices that are used in specific applications. With the growth of the medical technology sector, the demand for microspheres is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Although the increasing demand from the drug delivery sector and increasing use in automobile and transport industry will further boost the market growth, fluctuating raw material prices might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

Microspheres Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Italy, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Chase Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Mo-Sci Corp., Polysciences Inc., Potters Industries LLC, and Trelleborg AB. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

