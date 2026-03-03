Micross Introduces H+ Screened DC-DC Converters for LEO Constellations and New Space Missions

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a global provider of Hi-Rel microelectronic products and services for aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications, has expanded its DC-DC converter portfolio with the new Class H+ AFLS28XX Series. This series provides a cost-effective, radiation-tolerant power conversion solution for low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, new space missions, launch vehicles, and other space-based systems.

AFLS Series DC-DC Hybrid Power Converters

The AFLS series of 28V, 120W Class H+ DC-DC converters builds on decades of proven flight heritage with the widely used AFL series, this modernized design leverages our extensive portfolio of rad-hard converters, incorporating updated technology and design enhancements. These converters meet MIL-PRF-38534 Class H screening requirements and include additional tests such as PIND and radiography to support reliability in LEO and new space environments. The AFLS series offers radiation specifications of 50kRad (Si) TID and 60MeV•cm²/mg SEE.

Derived from the AFL series, which has a proven track record in defense applications such as PAC-3 and Patriot Missile systems, the AFLS series offers a tailored solution for space missions requiring radiation tolerance at a lower cost than traditional space-grade qualified power supplies. The converters are hermetically packaged and available in single and dual output voltage configurations ranging from 5V to 28V.

Key Features of the AFLS Series:

Reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) through elimination of shielding requirements and lower power consumption

Proprietary magnetic pulse feedback for optimized dynamic line and load regulation

High power density with no de-rating across the full operating temperature range

Parallel operation for outputs above 120W, with synchronization capability to a system clock in the 525kHz range

Internal current sharing for balanced load distribution

Enhanced reliability and obsolescence mitigation through vertically integrated sourcing

"AFLS series H+ screened DC-DC converters provide a radiation-tolerant solution designed to support extended mission life for LEO satellite constellations and new space programs," said Richard Locarni, Chief Technology Officer, Micross Hi-Rel Power Solutions. "They offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional space-grade supplies while reducing lifecycle risks associated with automotive or commercial-grade components."

A detailed datasheet is available on the AFLS product page. Parts are currently in test, and engineering samples are available within 4–6 weeks ARO.

For data sheet, more information, technical support, or to request a quote, visit: https://www.micross.com/AFLS

About Micross Components, Inc.

Micross Components, Inc. is a leading global provider of advanced microelectronic solutions for high-reliability and mission-critical applications. Serving the aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial markets, Micross offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor components, die and wafer services, advanced packaging, and test solutions. Micross custom & COTS products offer solutions for Power, RF components, Data management and Control applications. Our focus is always reaching for the highest level of quality, reliability, and long-term supply assurance. Micross enables customers to meet the most demanding performance and environmental requirements. For more information, visit www.micross.com. For more information, visit www.micross.com.

