Micross Launches Standard-Performance Nuclear Event Detector to Advance Radiation Protection for Critical Systems

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross today announced the commercial launch of its Standard-Performance Nuclear Event Detector (NED), a next-generation radiation detection solution delivering significant improvements in sensitivity, response time, and system efficiency. The new NED is designed to protect mission-critical electronics across demanding applications including aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, defense weapons platforms, satellites, and military ground vehicles.

The Standard-Performance NED is manufactured by Micross in the United States with its Micross designed ASIC manufactured by US-based Jazz Semiconductor Trusted Foundry, Inc. (JSTF)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Tower Semiconductor and a U.S. Department of Defense DMEA Category 1B Trusted Supplier—the Micross Standard-Performance NED is offered as a standard commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution.

"Jazz Semiconductor Trusted Foundry is pleased to support the commercial launch of Micross' critically important Standard-Performance NED," said Scott Jordan, President of JSTF. "This program reflects our commitment to providing trusted ASIC manufacturing for advanced defense and aerospace technologies."

A New Benchmark in Nuclear Event Detection

The Micross MYXRHNEDSCJ series establishes a new performance benchmark for nuclear event detection and system protection. The Standard-Performance NED is available now for evaluation in limited quantities. Full production of Extended Temperature Range (XT) and MIL-PRF-38534 Class H compliant versions are planned for later this year. Both versions of the new Standard-Performance NED deliver:

2× greater radiation dose-rate sensitivity

SWaP Optimized , lowest power solution with integrated differential line drivers and receivers

, lowest power solution with integrated differential line drivers and receivers Response time reduced by more than 50% at 10X overdrive dose rate (3-5 ns with 20 to 50X overdrive)

Unlike conventional NED designs developed more than 40 years ago, Micross' Standard-Performance NED integrates differential line drivers and receivers on-chip. This integration eliminates the need for external drivers, reducing board space, shielding requirements, system weight, and overall response latency—delays that can double response time in legacy architectures.

Optimized for Fast, Reliable Protection

Advances in Micross' internally designed PIN diode and IC architecture enable rapid prompt-dose radiation detection and industry-leading response times. These improvements help prevent damage to critical electronics while supporting continued system operation during nuclear events. The NED is engineered for seamless integration across a variety of subsystems, including power supplies, data communication networks, and more. Its SWaP Optimized architecture facilitates effortless connectivity, ensuring that it can easily adapt to different operational environments and requirements.

Key Features

Gamma Dose Rate Sensitivity Threshold: 1 × 10⁵ to 2 × 10⁷ rads (Si)/sec

1 × 10⁵ to 2 × 10⁷ rads (Si)/sec Radiation-Hardened Performance:

Total Dose Survivability: 1 × 10⁶ rads (Si)



Dose Rate Operate-Through: 2 × 10⁹ rads (Si)/sec



Dose Rate Survivability: 1 × 10¹² rads (Si)/sec



Neutron Fluence Operate-Through: 5 × 10¹³ neutrons/cm²

Integrated Differential Drivers and Receivers for improved noise immunity and reduced SWaP

for improved noise immunity and reduced SWaP Extended Operating Temperature: –55°C to +125°C

–55°C to +125°C Compact Package: 44-pin non-hermetic J-lead SMT package (0.650 in × 0.650 in × 0.113 in)

Performance Benefits

Faster detection and system response

Improved noise immunity

Reduced system size, weight, and power (SWaP)

Enhanced reliability in extreme radiation environments

Micross also offers customization options to optimize response time, sensitivity, dynamic range, and form factor to meet specific mission requirements. The company's applications engineering team supports customers throughout the design-in process.

"Micross' next-generation NED delivers faster, more compact, and more reliable nuclear event detection," said John Santini, Chief Technology Officer, Micross Components. "By applying modern design techniques to proven building blocks, this device significantly outperforms decades-old legacy solutions and provides greater protection for critical electronics."

The Standard-Performance NED is available now for evaluation in limited quantities. Full production of XT and Class H versions compliant with MIL-PRF-38534 is planned for later this year.

For more information, technical support, or to request a quote, visit micross.com/ned-sp or download the data sheet at: micross.com/ned-sp/ds.

About Micross Components, Inc.

Micross Components, Inc. is a leading global provider of advanced microelectronic solutions for high-reliability and mission-critical applications. Serving the aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial markets, Micross offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor components, die and wafer services, advanced packaging, and test solutions. Micross custom & COTS products offer solutions for Power, RF components, Data management and Control applications. Our focus is always reaching for the highest level of quality, reliability, and long-term supply assurance. Micross enables customers to meet the most demanding performance and environmental requirements. For more information, visit www.micross.com.

About Jazz Semiconductor Trusted Foundry

Jazz Semiconductor Trusted Foundry (JSTF), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tower Semiconductor Newport Beach, is accredited as a Category 1B Trusted Supplier by the United States Department of Defense's (DoD's) Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) as a manufacturer of semiconductors that may be used in Trusted applications. JSTF provides one-stop shopping for Trusted ASIC Customers to access the broad SiGe and CMOS portfolios in Tower Semiconductor's Newport Beach, CA, pure play foundry.

