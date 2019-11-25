MicroTek Announces Rebrand To Attune

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTek, a leading provider of corporate event venues, business training classrooms, and managed services, has announced that the company will be changing its name to Attune. The comprehensive rebrand initiative includes a name change, a new logo, updated positioning, and a powerful new website as part of a renewed focus on offering premier event venues and solutions to the corporate training and event planning industries.

"We believe the shift to Attune provides us an opportunity to better represent who we have become as a company and create a new energy behind our brand," said Attune CEO and Founder Don Slivensky.

Attune's unique approach to corporate events brings together a global venue network of more than 3,000 sites, end-to-end event planning and support, technology, and service delivery. The rebrand provides a more effective platform to showcase this comprehensive service offering and will better speak to the wide range of industries the company serves.

"The word attune means 'to make aware or to be responsive to changing trends.' Since our founding in 1991, our client base and services have evolved—and so have we. Our new name is designed to reflect our broader focus and marks a renewed commitment to our clients' success," added Slivensky.

The arrival of the Attune brand brings with it a new website that features an improved venue search experience, dedicated visitor information pages for each venue, and easy access to Tracker™, Attune's proprietary event management portal that allows users to book and request venues, sign contracts, manage invoices, and more.

About Attune

Attune is the industry-leading, single-source provider of business meeting and training venues, virtual communication solutions, cloud-based labs, and professional event planning. With 9 premier owned-and-operated venues and a multi-tiered partner network of more than 3,000 venues worldwide, Attune is equipped to deliver and support any type of corporate event, anywhere in the world. For more information about Attune, visit attune.com or follow us @AttuneSpaces on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

For more information, contact AJ Pfatschbacher, aj.pfatschbacher@attune.com, 630-719-0221

SOURCE Attune

