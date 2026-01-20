Microtek Learning LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with PECB to Expand Cybersecurity Training for Federal Agencies

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microtek Learning LLC, a global provider of professional IT and cybersecurity training, announced a strategic partnership with PECB, an internationally recognized certification body, to deliver PECB cybersecurity training and certification programs for federal agencies. The collaboration is designed to support government organizations in strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, enhancing compliance, and building a highly skilled workforce aligned with internationally recognized standards.

Microtek Learning LLC

Through this partnership, Microtek Learning will provide federal agencies access to PECB-accredited training programs covering critical areas such as information security management, risk management, governance, compliance, and cyber resilience. These programs are structured to help agencies address evolving cyber threats while meeting regulatory and operational requirements.

PECB is globally recognized for its certification programs aligned with internationally accepted standards, including ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management), ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management), ISO 31000 (Risk Management), and related frameworks. By partnering with PECB, Microtek Learning enables federal professionals to pursue standards-based cybersecurity certifications that are practical, compliance-focused, and relevant to real-world government security challenges.

"Federal agencies continue to face increasing cybersecurity risks and regulatory obligations," said Neil Moore, Head of AI Training at Microtek Learning LLC. "This partnership with PECB allows us to deliver globally recognized, standards-driven cybersecurity training that supports risk management, regulatory compliance, and the protection of critical government systems."

Training programs will be delivered by PECB-certified instructors with extensive industry and government experience. Microtek Learning will offer flexible delivery models, including virtual instructor-led training, on-site classroom sessions, and customized group programs, enabling agencies to scale training initiatives based on operational needs.

The partnership also aligns with Microtek Learning's commitment to federal workforce development by offering role-based cybersecurity training, hands-on learning experiences, and certification pathways that support professional growth and organizational readiness. Agencies participating in these programs can expect improved security governance, stronger risk management practices, and enhanced readiness to respond to modern cyber threats.

By combining Microtek Learning's training delivery expertise with PECB's globally trusted certification programs, this collaboration supports a structured, standards-based approach to federal cybersecurity education and compliance-driven training.

For more information about PECB-accredited cybersecurity training programs for federal agencies, visit www.microteklearning.com or contact [email protected].

About Microtek Learning LLC

Microtek Learning LLC is a global professional training provider specializing in IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance training. The company delivers instructor-led programs to enterprises, government organizations, and professionals worldwide, supporting workforce development and operational excellence.

About PECB

PECB is an international certification body providing education, certification, and credentialing services for individuals and organizations across multiple disciplines, including cybersecurity, risk management, governance, and compliance.

Media Contact:

Nancy Cley

8009610337

[email protected]

SOURCE Microtek Learning LLC