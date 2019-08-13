Microtel® by Wyndham Sparks Growth Momentum with New Moda Prototype

The agreement with Patel calls for Microtel by Wyndham properties in strategic growth markets including Destin and Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Saint Rose and Chalmette, La.; and Midland, Texas. Patel also participated in the brand's developer council, an advisory collective of owners, operators and managers with diverse portfolios across the industry who worked closely with designers to integrate their feedback into the Moda design.

"It goes a long way to see that a brand truly cares about the feedback from owners and developers," said Patel. "The Wyndham team included us in the creative process as they were designing the Moda prototype for Microtel, which shows me that they care about evolving their brands in ways that work for those of us who build and operate them. It's all about having a collaborative relationship with the brand, which is why we are excited to build these new Microtel hotels."

Another member of the council, Mayur Patel of KM Hotels, also recently signed agreements for a prototypical Microtel by Wyndham hotel in Asheville, N.C. as well as a La Quinta® by Wyndham in Richmond, Va.

"The Moda prototype represents the evolution of Microtel, and we're seeing that evolution come to life as we bring on new franchisees who value its efficiencies and smart design," said Keri Putera, vice president, Brand Operations, Microtel by Wyndham. "The entire design was created in partnership with franchisees and developers who shared their expertise to help us craft one of the most efficient buildings in the business. We're grateful for those relationships, which are now expanding into new partnerships for the brand."

Microtel by Wyndham emphasizes modern efficiency and minimalism for today's guest and owner. The Moda prototype elevates the brand's design while aiming to reduce building costs, optimizing efficiencies and helping drive greater returns for franchisees. Moda reduces Microtel's total footprint by 28 percent versus the prior prototype and delivers more than 70 percent of rentable space – one of the strongest rentable footprints in both the economy and midscale segments.

Microtel by Wyndham is the epitome of efficiency: it outperforms the segment, offers streamlined operations and leads its peers in guest satisfaction. Just last month, the brand was once again ranked first in the economy segment, securing the highest guest satisfaction rating in the 2019 J.D. Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Survey.

The brand's prototype is an important step in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' new-construction growth strategy, focused on delivering long-term value and quality for owners. Further elevating the experience for the everyday traveler and entrepreneurial hotelier, the Company's development strategy prioritizes smart, long-term investment in the economy and midscale segments by proven hoteliers and takes a page from the best practices employed by its recently acquired La Quinta® by Wyndham brand.

The first hotels leveraging the new prototype are set to break ground later this year. As of June 2019, Microtel has 93 hotels in the development pipeline – 67 in the United States and 26 internationally. Interested developers can visit www.buildmicrotel.com, or contact the Microtel Franchise Development team by email at development@wyndham.com and by phone at (800)889-9710, for more information.

About Microtel by Wyndham

Microtel by Wyndham is an award-winning chain of more than 340 economy hotels located throughout North America, Mexico and the Philippines. Consistently over-delivering on both guest and owner expectations, Microtel is the only all new-construction hotel in the economy segment. Ranked best-in-class by organizations like The Harris Poll®," Microtel's rich award-recognized heritage is backed by 16 J.D. Power honors – the most of any hotel brand in the economy segment. Microtel prides itself on being an innovator, offering a midscale experience at an economy price with an array of complimentary amenities including free Wi-Fi and continental breakfast. Other amenities available at most hotels include meeting and fitness centers, swimming pools and the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program. Travelers can join the program for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

