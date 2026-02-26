Wyndham Levels Up Group Travel with New End-to-End Booking and Management Tools

The move addresses one of the most persistent challenges in group travel: the manual, fragmented work that happens after a booking is made. By bringing booking, tracking and guest management into a single, connected experience, Wyndham is helping to reduce administrative complexity for planners, improve conversion and visibility for hotels and make it easier for groups of all kinds—from weddings and reunions to youth sports and corporate travel—to coordinate their stays.

"Group travel should be simple. By extending our digital capabilities beyond the initial transaction, Wyndham is creating a more connected, end-to-end experience for planners—helping drive conversion, improve visibility and ease the operational burden on hotel teams. Whether it's a wedding, a family reunion, a youth sport event, a team off-site or even project-based infrastructure work, we're making it easier than ever to do group business with Wyndham and our franchisees."

- Angie Gadwood, Senior Vice President, Sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Everything Planners Need, All in One Place

Built as part of Wyndham's ongoing commitment to smarter, more intuitive travel solutions, Wyndham's enhancements to its group bookings platform bring everything into one centralized place, affording planners added clarity and confidence while helping hotels achieve stronger room‑block performance and higher group conversion. Key features include:

Real-Time Booking Dashboard

Planners can see who's booked, track progress, and make updates instantly—everything is managed in one place, reducing the need for spreadsheets or back-and-forth with hotel teams.





Planners can see who's booked, track progress, and make updates instantly—everything is managed in one place, reducing the need for spreadsheets or back-and-forth with hotel teams. Customizable Wyndham‑Branded Booking Page

Each group gets a fully personalized booking page, giving guests a seamless, one‑link experience with no logins or promo codes.





Each group gets a fully personalized booking page, giving guests a seamless, one‑link experience with no logins or promo codes. Instant Group Rates & Wyndham Rewards® Points

Guests can automatically see and book at the group rate—no promo codes or special instructions needed—and can earn Wyndham Rewards points on qualifying stays.





Guests can automatically see and book at the group rate—no promo codes or special instructions needed—and can earn Wyndham Rewards points on qualifying stays. Direct Integration with Hotel Systems

All bookings sync seamlessly with hotel systems, reducing the need for individual coordination or front-desk calls while keeping reservations accurate.





All bookings sync seamlessly with hotel systems, reducing the need for individual coordination or front-desk calls while keeping reservations accurate. Flexible Early Arrival & Late Departure (Shoulder Nights)

Guests can extend their stay before or after the main event, giving planners fewer exceptions to manage and hotels more opportunity to capture revenue.

Expanding Access for the Groups That Travel Most

Beyond enhancements to its group booking platform, Wyndham has also expanded how it sources group demand, meeting planners where they already are. Through strategic partnerships with leading third-party group travel platforms such as EventPipe, EventConnect and Staybook—widely used by youth sports tournaments, scholastic organizations and large-scale events to manage team travel—Wyndham is helping connect franchisees to high-volume, repeat group business.

These platforms serve as centralized hubs where tournament directors, event organizers and travel planners coordinate lodging for dozens, sometimes hundreds, of teams and attendees at a time. By integrating with them, Wyndham is making its hotels more visible and accessible within the booking workflows these groups already rely on, helping drive incremental demand, increase occupancy and reduce the need for manual sourcing at the property level.

The approach reflects the next phase of Wyndham's broader sales strategy and builds on initiatives like Wyndham Business, Wyndham Rewards Business and Wyndham Direct—all designed to remove friction, modernize workflows and make it easier to do business with Wyndham across every customer segment. From group booking technology and system-to-system integrations to simplified billing, payments and rewards, Wyndham continues to invest in a more connected commercial ecosystem that helps deliver value for planners, guests and franchisees alike.

"Everything we're building is designed around one simple goal: making it easier for people to do business with Wyndham. For planners, that means faster booking, better visibility, and less manual work. For franchisees, it's the opportunity for smarter demand capture, stronger conversion, and technology that helps them operate more efficiently. These investments are another important step in creating a modern commercial ecosystem where everyone benefits."

- Brian Krail, Group Vice President, Commercial Ops & Sales Strategy, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham's latest enhancements to its group booking platform come at no additional cost to planners or franchisees and build on the Company's existing relationship with Groups360, which in 2023, introduced instant online booking for group travel across thousands of hotels by Wyndham, reducing reliance on the traditional RFP model.

For a limited time, planners can save 15% off standard rates on instant group bookings of 10+ rooms. To qualify, stays must be booked by March 17, 2026 and completed by December 30, 2026. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more or to book, visit groups.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with over 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 869,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 122 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Business

Designed for businesses of all sizes, Wyndham Business is a comprehensive suite of tools and resources that help business owners and their employees simplify and make the most of their travel. Anchored by Wyndham Rewards® Business, a B2B extension of Wyndham's top-rated rewards program known for both its simplicity and generosity, the program offers rich savings and rewards, streamlined billing, membership upgrades, easy point management and more. Together, these benefits reflect Wyndham's broader strategy to modernize how businesses book, manage, and optimize travel as part of the Company's ongoing evolution in global sales and distribution, bringing digital booking, rewards, and billing solutions together to create a more connected, end-to-end commercial ecosystem. Learn more at WyndhamBusiness.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts