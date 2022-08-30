Microwave Transmission Equipment for Mobile Backhaul Grew 5 Percent in 2Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Combined Ericsson and Huawei Held Nearly 60 Percent Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, Microwave Transmission equipment used in mobile backhaul applications grew 5 percent year-over-year in 2Q 2022. The majority of the market share in mobile backhaul was held by two vendors—Ericsson and Huawei—with a combined market share of nearly 60 percent.

"Demand for mobile backhaul continued to be a strong driver for Microwave Transmission equipment growth," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "We believe this growth will continue for some time as 5G deployments proliferate beyond geographic locations that have fiber in place," added Yu.

Highlights from the 2Q 2022 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

Overall Microwave Transmission equipment revenue grew 1 percent year-over-year in the quarter, driven by higher demand for mobile backhaul. The Verticals market declined, offsetting some of the gains in mobile.

As a result of component shortages, Russia - Ukraine war, and weaker euro currency, the European market for microwave equipment sharply declined. On a constant currency basis, Microwave Transmission revenue declined approximately 12 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

The vendors with the highest market shares for mobile backhaul in the trailing twelve-month period were Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Ceragon, and ZTE. Among these vendors, ZTE gained the most market share, nearly doubling its revenue share from the year-ago period.

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

