Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Declined 14 Percent Y/Y in First Half 2020, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications and networks industries, the market for Microwave Transmission equipment declined 14 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in first half 2020 to $1.3 billion.

"Most of the decline in the Microwave Transmission market was due to lockdowns instituted by governments to stop the spread of COVID-19," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "As a result of these national lockdowns, microwave manufacturers often faced difficulties in obtaining components, shipping products to customers, installing equipment, and obtaining permits and licenses. We believe with fewer lockdowns in second half of 2020, the demand for microwave gear will improve," continued Yu.

Highlights from the 2Q 2020 Quarterly Report:

The impact on sales into mobile backhaul applications was more severe than into the Verticals market. Mobile backhaul revenue declined 16 percent Y/Y in 1H 2020.

The top three vendors for the semi-annual period were Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia. Huawei continued to hold a significant amount of share over its competition, leading others by over 10 percentage points.

All vendors reported lower revenue in 1H 2020 with the exception of Aviat, E-Band Communications, Nokia, and Siklu. In the period, Nokia gained the most market share—the company's share count increased by nearly 3 percentage points.

Full Outdoor Unit shipments continued to outperform the other product configurations. In 2H 2020, full outdoor shipments grew 11 percent Y/Y.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

