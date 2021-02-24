Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Declined 6 Percent in 2020, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications and networks industries, the market for Microwave Transmission equipment declined 6 percent in 2020 but is positioned for growth in 2021.

"It was a difficult market environment for Microwave Transmission sales in 2020," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The pandemic, of course, was the main cause for the market decline, especially in regions of the world that placed strict rules on travel. But throughout the year, following a sharp decline in the first quarter, the market steadily strengthened, resulting in quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in each quarter following 1Q20," added Yu.

Huawei continued to hold the highest market share in each quarter of the year, and ultimately gained share against some of its competitors by the year's end. Additionally, Huawei achieved its highest market share level in 2020, surpassing its record level set back in 2016. The vendors with the next highest shares were Ericsson and Nokia, both of which benefited from the strengthening European market.

Only two regions—North America and Europe—of the six we track grew year-over-year in the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. "We believe the North American market improvement was driven by growing demand in the Verticals market for public safety and Internet services, and that the European market grew due to an increasing demand for mobile backhaul," stated Yu.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

