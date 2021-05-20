Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Grew 12 Percent in 1Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications and networks industries, demand for Microwave Transmission equipment increased 12 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021 driven by mobile backhaul. Among the microwave equipment manufacturers, Ericsson outperformed this quarter with shipment volumes increasing nearly 60 percent year-over-year. As a result, Ericsson regained much of its lost market share, positioning itself much closer to the current market leader, Huawei.

"Overall this was another good quarter for the Microwave Transmission market considering that the pandemic still presents challenges," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Following this strong start to the year, we continue to believe the microwave market will return to positive growth this year. Our only concern, at this point, is whether the global component shortage will push out equipment manufacturing and delivery into next year," added Yu.

Highlights from the 1Q 2021 Quarterly Report:

Mobile backhaul application of microwave equipment grew 17 percent year-over-year and drove 70 percent of the Microwave Transmission market revenue.

Demand for Packet Microwave continued to outpace Hybrid Microwave. As a result, the share of shipments that are Packet Microwave increased from 43 percent last quarter to 47 percent this quarter.

The top four equipment manufacturers in the quarter by revenue share were Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and Ceragon. Ericsson gained six to seven percentage points of share over the year ago quarter.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

