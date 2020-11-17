Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Increased 6 Percent in 3Q 2020, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications and networks industries, the market for Microwave Transmission equipment grew 6 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in 3Q 2020 following a steep decline in the first half of the year.

"The wireless backhaul market began to recover in the third quarter following the end of COVID-19 related lock downs," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "We think there is more growth to come for this market and remain positive that demand for Microwave Transmission equipment will continue to increase. Assuming the worst of the pandemic is behind us, the economy recovers, and 5G mobile radio deployments stay on pace, we are predicting the microwave market to grow 4 percent next year to $3.1 billion," added Yu.

For the year-to-date period, which includes the first nine months of 2020, the top six microwave vendors with a collective revenue share of nearly 80 percent were Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Ceragon, NEC, and Aviat. Among these vendors, three (Aviat, Huawei, and Nokia) outperformed the market and increased their individual market shares by at least one percentage point in the year-to-date period compared to last year.

The vendors with the highest share in the fast growing E/V Band market, which grew 35 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2020, were Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, and Siklu. In the year-to-date period, Nokia's share of the E/V Band market sharply increased by eight percentage points.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

https://www.delloro.com/

