Mid-America Carpenters Union Reaches Historic Labor Agreement with Contractors

Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

18 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET

Record increases in contract extension underscore strength of partnership between union carpenters and contractors.

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new five-year contract extension reached between the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council (MACRC) and the Mid-America Regional Bargaining Association (MARBA) includes record compensation increases for union carpenters working in the Chicagoland region. Union Carpenters will see substantial increases over a 5-year period that will go toward improving wages, healthcare, and pension benefits under the terms with MARBA, the multi-employer association that oversees collective bargaining in Chicagoland's commercial construction industry. Representatives from both sides initiated early discussions with the goal of reaching a resolution well before the current contract's deadline.

"This is a win-win agreement for both the Carpenters Union and our contractor partners that ensures the hardworking men and women we have the honor of representing will continue earning the construction industry's best wages and benefits they so rightfully deserve," said Gary Perinar, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, which represents 52,000 members across Illinois, Missouri Kansas and eastern Iowa. "We're fortunate to partner with union contractors who recognize the value of employing the industry's safest, best-trained and most productive workforces to maintain their competitive advantage and market share. This extension eliminates the possibility of incurring work stoppages, reinforces the partnership we have with our signatory contractors, and signals a busy construction outlook in the years ahead."

The extension has provisions for all the stakeholders involved and was achieved through a collective bargaining process involving partners throughout the commercial construction industry.

"This extension was successful due to the collaborative spirit of the MACRC and our Union partners," said Seth Gudeman, MARBA Chairman. "The 5-year agreement provides stability and represents a major investment in our skilled carpentry trades to ensure they remain a viable and attractive career path in the marketplace."

About the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council represents more than 52,000 working men and women in 324 counties across Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Eastern Iowa. The Mid-America Council provides the construction and maintenance industries with productive, competitive and certified professionals, encompassing a wide variety of crafts and skills.

SOURCE Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

