Mid-America Carpenters Union Secures $1 Million Settlement from Drive Construction Over Failure to Pay Employee Benefits

News provided by

Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

05 Dec, 2023, 15:31 ET

The $1 Million payment is the largest settlement obtained by the 52,000-member Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council.

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council today announced an agreement to settle a lawsuit against Drive Construction, Inc. and Accurate Construction, LLC over Drive's alleged failure to pay fringe benefits contributions on behalf of its carpenter employees for a five-year period ending in September 2021. The $1,000,000 settlement is a major victory in the union's fight against wage theft in the construction industry.

The Carpenters Union's lawsuit began in late 2019 when several current and former Drive employees complained that they had been paid in cash at a rate far below what is required by the union's Collective Bargaining Agreement. Over the course of the lawsuit, more than 20 former Drive carpenter employees provided testimony that they had been offered cash by Drive superintendents or had been paid in cash. Paying employees in cash is a common scourge in the construction industry that results in the state losing out on key revenue because cheating contractors are not paying income taxes, employment taxes for Social Security and Medicare, and contributions for workers' compensation and unemployment insurance.

A recent study from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute said wage theft and tax fraud costs the state $186 million in lost revenue annually.

"This agreement puts the construction industry on notice that the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council will aggressively pursue action against any contractor who tries to cheat the system and exploit workers by withholding the family-sustaining benefits they depend on," said Gary Perinar, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. "It's unconscionable that contractors making good money on projects funded by Illinois taxpayers would rob their employees of much-needed healthcare coverage and pension benefits. Every time this illegal activity occurs it means less money in the public coffers for education, public safety, healthcare and other essential services. We will continue to apply every resource at our disposal to hold those who break the law accountable."

While Drive and Accurate deny any wrongdoing, the union's lawsuit alleges that Drive utilized Accurate Construction, a non-union company, to funnel millions of dollars through fictitious companies set up by Drive Construction superintendents which was then converted to money orders and cash to pay Drive's carpenter employees.

SOURCE Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

Also from this source

Mid-America Carpenters Union Reaches Historic Labor Agreement with Contractors

Mid-America Carpenters Union Reaches Historic Labor Agreement with Contractors

A new five-year contract extension reached between the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council (MACRC) and the Mid-America Regional Bargaining...
Mid-America Carpenters Union Leader Gary Perinar Honored by Maritime Trades for Influence on Infrastructure Initiatives and Job Creation

Mid-America Carpenters Union Leader Gary Perinar Honored by Maritime Trades for Influence on Infrastructure Initiatives and Job Creation

Gary Perinar, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-American Carpenters Regional Council, was awarded Labor Leader of the Year by the Chicago and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.