Mid America Pet Food Enhances Executive Team with Addition of Donald Young as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Mid America Pet Food

12 Sep, 2023, 08:17 ET

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Mid America Pet Food (MAPF), has appointed Donald Young as Chief Revenue Officer.

In this new role Young will join the MAPF executive team as he will oversee the MAPF selling organization, including both the VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food and Nature's Logic sales teams, and will be responsible for all revenue and sales activities, both domestic and international. He will report to MAPF CEO and President Greg Cyr.

"Welcoming an industry veteran like Donald to our executive team is a big win for us, our individual brands, and our partners," said Cyr. "As our Mid America Pet Food brands continue to grow we look forward to the leadership and vision he'll bring to our sales organization. Adding him to our executive team presents an exciting opportunity as we continually work to be a strong and valued partner for our distributors and retailers."

Young is an industry veteran, with over 20 years of experience in the pet industry. He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Sales at Better Choice Company, and prior to that was with Merrick Pet Care as Vice President of Sales and served in a number of sales positions with The Nutro Company.

"Mid America Pet Food and their portfolio of brands are well established in the industry and I look forward to joining the team to lead the sales organization and further grow the presence of MAPF brands in retail," said Young.

For a high-res headshot of Young, click here.

About Mid America Pet Food, LLC

Founded in 2007, Mid America Pet Food's family of brands include VICTOR® Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR), Eagle Mountain Pet Food (Eagle Mountain), Wayne Feeds and Nature's Logic®. Based in East Texas, Mid America Pet Food offers super premium pet nutrition at a common-sense value. VICTOR's super premium dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about Mid America Pet Food is available at www.mapf.com.

SOURCE Mid America Pet Food

