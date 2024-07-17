MID AMERICA PET FOOD NAMES NEW CEO

Consumer packaged goods veteran CEO Jeff Caswell joins premium pet food company

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid America Pet Food, parent company and manufacturer of premium pet food brands including VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food, has appointed Jeff Caswell as its new CEO. The company's interim CEO, Mark Schiller, will transition to the company's board of directors.

A seasoned consumer-packaged goods CEO, Caswell has extensive experience building world class brands. He most recently served as CEO and board member for Sabrosura Foods, where he led aggressive growth over the past three years. Prior to Sabrosura, Caswell cultivated growth across numerous consumer food brands within General Mills, Tyson Foods, Hillshire Brands, ConAgra Brands and more.

"Jeff is an exceptional leader who consistently cultivates company culture, strengthens customer relationships and builds brands that consumers love," said Schiller. "His proven track record of accelerating brands while maintaining a strong commitment to quality and customer service makes him well positioned to lead Mid America Pet Food through its exciting next phase of growth."

As the company has grown, Mid America Pet Food has invested heavily in its team and manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant to achieve industry-leading standards for quality and food safety.

"I was drawn to Mid America Pet Food for its strong team, outstanding growth potential and the company's unwavering commitment to making premium quality pet nutrition at a great value," said Caswell. "I understand and appreciate the special connection our consumers have with their pets, and I look forward to providing them wonderful products that help strengthen that bond."

Caswell officially assumed the role of CEO on July 9, 2024.

About Mid America Pet Food, LLC

Founded in 2007, Mid America Pet Food's family of brands includes VICTOR® Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR), Nature's Logic®, Eagle Mountain Pet Food (Eagle Mountain), and Wayne Feeds. Based in East Texas, Mid America Pet Food offers super premium pet nutrition at a variety of price points. VICTOR's dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about Mid America Pet Food and its brands is available at www.mapf.com , www.victorpetfood.com , and www.natureslogic.com .

