Mid-IR Photodetectors and Systems Market Study, 207-2019 & 2025 - Use of Alternatives to HgCdTe, such as III-V Materials Have Been Extensively Studied
The "Mid-IR Photodetectors and Systems: Applications & Markets" report
Leaders in MIR Photodetectors manufacturing recently unveiled investment projects. This report presents new emerging applications driving these decisions as well as market development forecast and circumstances.
The report provides a detailed market analysis & forecasts from 2017 to 2025 as well as an analysis by market segment.
Mid-IR has been used since a long time to carry out qualitative and quantitative analyzes of organic and inorganic samples. In fact, the Mid-IR spectral region, from 3 to 20 m, is called the molecular-fingerprint region. The mid-IR region has several windows of transparency in Earth's atmosphere (3-5 and 8-14 m) that are important for remote sensing applications.
Besides analytical instruments and defense systems, MIR spectral region is being used in new applications (e.g. industrial and biomedical sectors). However, the adoption remained low for two main reasons:
- The high cost of components
- The need to cool or stabilize in temperature
The Mid-IR Photodetectors market is at a turning point. On the one hand, the past years has seen significant progress in the development of novel mid-IR photodetectors.
On the other hand, the use of alternatives to HgCdTe, such as III-V materials have been extensively studied to build room temperature detectors at lower cost and higher sensitivity. Moreover, some market leaders recently unveiled investments projects. These achievements will lead to adoption of MIR photodetectors for a wide range of new applications.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Glossary
2. Brief Review of Mid-IR Technologies
- Mid-IR sources Technologies
- Mid-IR detectors Technologies
3. Mid-IR Photodetectors Market
- Mid-IR Players along the Value Chain
- Mid-IR Photodetectors Market in terms of units
- Mid-IR Photodetectors Market in terms of volumes (M)
4. Mid-IR Systems Market and Applications
- Classification of Mid-IR Photodetectors based Systems
- Fourier-Transform IR Analytical Systems
- Mid-IR Laser Sensing Systems - Focus on Gas detection
- Thermal sensing systems
- Other Active Sensing Systems
- Mid-IR Systems Market in terms of volumes (M) and breakdown per application field
5. Conclusion
- General conclusions
- Opportunities for Mid-IR photodetectors
6. Annex
- Plans for investments in infrared detectors fabrication
