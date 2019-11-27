Mid-IR Photodetectors and Systems Market Study, 207-2019 & 2025 - Use of Alternatives to HgCdTe, such as III-V Materials Have Been Extensively Studied

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mid-IR Photodetectors and Systems: Applications & Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mid-IR has been used since a long time to carry out qualitative and quantitative analyzes of organic and inorganic samples. In fact, the Mid-IR spectral region, from 3 to 20 m, is called the molecular-fingerprint region. The mid-IR region has several windows of transparency in Earth's atmosphere (3-5 and 8-14 m) that are important for remote sensing applications.



Besides analytical instruments and defense systems, MIR spectral region is being used in new applications (e.g. industrial and biomedical sectors). However, the adoption remained low for two main reasons:

The high cost of components

The need to cool or stabilize in temperature

The Mid-IR Photodetectors market is at a turning point. On the one hand, the past years has seen significant progress in the development of novel mid-IR photodetectors.



On the other hand, the use of alternatives to HgCdTe, such as III-V materials have been extensively studied to build room temperature detectors at lower cost and higher sensitivity. Moreover, some market leaders recently unveiled investments projects. These achievements will lead to adoption of MIR photodetectors for a wide range of new applications.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Information Sources and Methodology

Glossary

2. Brief Review of Mid-IR Technologies

Mid-IR sources Technologies

Mid-IR detectors Technologies

3. Mid-IR Photodetectors Market

Mid-IR Players along the Value Chain

Mid-IR Photodetectors Market in terms of units

Mid-IR Photodetectors Market in terms of volumes (M)

4. Mid-IR Systems Market and Applications

Classification of Mid-IR Photodetectors based Systems

Fourier-Transform IR Analytical Systems



Mid-IR Laser Sensing Systems - Focus on Gas detection



Thermal sensing systems



Other Active Sensing Systems

Mid-IR Systems Market in terms of volumes (M) and breakdown per application field

5. Conclusion

General conclusions

Opportunities for Mid-IR photodetectors

6. Annex

Plans for investments in infrared detectors fabrication

