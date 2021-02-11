Mid-size Employer Market Offers Potential For Additional Voluntary Benefits, According To Eastbridge Consulting Group

AVON, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market opportunity of the medium-sized employer market (defined as those with between 100-999 employees) is significant, with medium businesses employing 22% of all employees in the U.S., around 80% of which are currently offering voluntary products to their employees. In addition, close to half are planning to offer a new voluntary benefit or move some benefit to voluntary.

Eastbridge's Voluntary and the Mid-Size Case Market Spotlight™ Report aggregates data from key perspectives of the broker, carrier, employer, and employee to offer an in-depth analysis of the mid-size case market. The study found that the factors within the midmarket segment that employers consider in selecting a carrier vary. While all medium-sized employers have ease of administration in their top-five factors, employers with 100-499 employees have factors such as "carrier help with enrollment" while employees with 500-999 employees have factors like "carrier reputation for quality and service" and "quality of enrollment and communications materials."

The report also looks at topics such as:

The size of the mid-size employer market

Products sold

Employer preferences that impact carrier service

Top carriers

Differences in employee attitudes or ownership

Opinions of brokers who focus on the mid-size case market

The Voluntary and the Mid-Size Case Market Spotlight™ Report is now available for purchase for $2,000. For more information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here, e-mail [email protected], or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

