Mid-States Wholesale Lumber Announces TYPAR Partnership

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-States Wholesale Lumber, ("Mid-States"), a subsidiary of Snavely Forest Products, is expanding its product selection to include TYPAR, a provider of high-performance building wrap, construction tape, flashing and accessories. The partnership will extend distribution into the following Mid-States markets: Oklahoma City, OK, Tulsa, OK, Wichita, KS, and northwest Arkansas.

Jake Phillips, Sales Director of TYPAR Building and Construction says, "We are excited to bring the TYPAR Weather Protection family of products into Mid-States' offering. TYPAR has had an established and strong relationship with Snavely for over a decade and was once again awarded as our largest single distributor in 2022. I envision the same kind of success with the TYPAR and Mid-States partnership."

According to Mark Musgrove, Mid-States Sales Manager, "Adding TYPAR to Mid-States' product portfolio is a perfect addition to our current offering and something that will absolutely appeal to our customer base. Mid-States is thrilled to provide access to this demand-driven product line from TYPAR."

About Mid-States Wholesale Lumber

Mid-States Wholesale Lumber Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Snavely Forest Products, has been serving the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, NW Arkansas and Wichita regions within the building materials industry since 1986. The company's broad assortment of framing lumber, cedar, engineered wood products and other specialty building materials, coupled with their superior service model, has made them a premier distributor in the markets they serve.

About Snavely Forest Products

Snavely Forest Products, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service, and market expertise to customers both near and far. Their customers are among the finest professional and do-it-yourself retailers, including independent dealers, home centers, door and window shops and moulding & millwork manufacturers. Snavely is a 100% employee-owned company, and recently embarked upon its 120-year anniversary. To learn more about Snavely, visit https://snavelyforestproducts.com/.

