Snavely Forest Products Widens Trex Footprint In The South Central Region

Leading Building Products Distributor Expands into Oklahoma City Area Markets

PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently recognized by the Wall Street Journal as the 5th hottest job market in the country, Oklahoma City boasts a booming metro area and some of the fastest growing counties in the U.S. To effectively cater to the anticipated demand in this high-growth area, Snavely Forest Products, an industry leader in building products distribution, has teamed with Trex Company, the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and a leader in low-maintenance outdoor living products, to expand service into Oklahoma City and surrounding service areas. The long-time Trex distributor will supply Trex products to this flourishing market through wholly owned subsidiary Mid-States Wholesale Lumber.

"This exciting journey into a new market was driven by the opportunity to innovate and create value," said Clark Spitzer, President of Snavely. "Our commitment is to bring our best to the table, fostering growth and continuing to build our strong partnership with Trex. This expansion is more than a milestone—it's a testament to our team's dedication and a future we're ready to shape together."

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Snavely Forest Products was founded in 1902 and is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry. Inspired by its motto, "Building Business for Our Partners," the company is committed to providing superior materials, exceptional service and marketplace expertise to pro dealers and home centers, which it serves through branch locations in Dallas, Houston and Gonzales, TX; Denver, CO; Oklahoma City, OK; Pittsburgh, PA; Liberty, NC.; and Westminster, MD.

"As the industry leader, we want the best possible team in place to represent our brand," noted Bret Martz, Vice President of North American professional sales for Trex. "As demand for high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products continues to grow across the country, this expansion affords us the ability to serve customers better and faster, while collectively tapping the tremendous potential of one of the country's fastest growing markets."

Trex products are offered through an extensive network of building products distributors and dealers and are sold at more than 6,700 retail locations. For more information about Trex, visit Trex.com.

About Snavely Forest Products

Snavely Forest Products has been a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America for over a century. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is renowned for its superior material quality, outstanding service, and deep market knowledge, serving a wide range of customers with diverse needs. Its product offerings include engineered wood, composite decking, and innovative siding and trim solutions, all designed to meet the demands of the building materials industry.

As a 100% employee-owned company, Snavely Forest Products values long-standing relationships with both customers and suppliers, building a foundation of trust and mutual success. The company's recent expansion through the acquisition of Mid-States Wholesale Lumber is a testament to its commitment to growth and enhanced service capabilities.

For additional information, please visit the Snavely Forest Products website.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world's #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry's strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024). The company was also recently included on Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024, named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor's Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

