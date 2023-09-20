Mid-year Review Spotlights Global Automotive Market Trends for 2023

The "Global Automotive Market 2023: A Mid-year Review" report

The report provides an exhaustive insight into the light vehicle sales segment, a key revenue contributor to the global automotive industry.

Key Highlights from the Report:

  • Light vehicle sales globally witnessed a growth, with 57.5 million units sold in 2022, marking a 1.9% rise YoY.

  • China shines as the dominant force in the automobile market with a staggering 23.6 million units sold in 2022. The U.S. trails with 15.2 million unit sales. Japan, Germany, India, and Brazil are other significant contributors.

  • The automotive landscape in 2023 is dotted with challenges, notably the semiconductor shortage, mounting inflation, and geopolitical tensions from the Russo-Ukrainian War. However, the silver lining appears in the form of electric vehicle traction and China's market expansion.

  • The intricate dance of government regulations, trailblazing technological innovations, rising raw material costs, and evolving consumer preferences are other facets shaping the industry's course.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Clean Energy and Electrification Regulations
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - EV Charging Networks
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Conversational AI-based Assistants in Connected Cars

Deep Dive Sections of the Report:

  • Strategic Imperatives: A holistic view of growth challenges and prospects in the automotive space.
  • Research Scope: An exploration into vehicle segmentation.
  • Growth Environment: A meticulous examination of global light vehicle (LV) sales for H1 2023, covering regional data, top OEMs, and market predictions.
  • Growth Opportunities: Spotlight on emergent areas like clean energy mandates, EV charging infrastructures, and AI-driven enhancements in connected vehicles.
  • Exhibits Index: A comprehensive list of data visuals and tables featured in the report.

The challenges and opportunities of the global automotive industry in 2023 are just a few factors that will shape its future. It is a complex and constantly evolving industry, and the next few years will mark a significant change.

