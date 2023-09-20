Mid-year Review Spotlights Global Automotive Market Trends for 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Market 2023: A Mid-year Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an exhaustive insight into the light vehicle sales segment, a key revenue contributor to the global automotive industry.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Light vehicle sales globally witnessed a growth, with 57.5 million units sold in 2022, marking a 1.9% rise YoY.

China shines as the dominant force in the automobile market with a staggering 23.6 million units sold in 2022. The U.S. trails with 15.2 million unit sales. Japan, Germany, India, and Brazil are other significant contributors.

The automotive landscape in 2023 is dotted with challenges, notably the semiconductor shortage, mounting inflation, and geopolitical tensions from the Russo-Ukrainian War. However, the silver lining appears in the form of electric vehicle traction and China's market expansion.

The intricate dance of government regulations, trailblazing technological innovations, rising raw material costs, and evolving consumer preferences are other facets shaping the industry's course.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Clean Energy and Electrification Regulations

Growth Opportunity 2 - EV Charging Networks

Growth Opportunity 3 - Conversational AI-based Assistants in Connected Cars

Deep Dive Sections of the Report:

Strategic Imperatives : A holistic view of growth challenges and prospects in the automotive space.

: A holistic view of growth challenges and prospects in the automotive space. Research Scope : An exploration into vehicle segmentation.

: An exploration into vehicle segmentation. Growth Environment : A meticulous examination of global light vehicle (LV) sales for H1 2023, covering regional data, top OEMs, and market predictions.

: A meticulous examination of global light vehicle (LV) sales for H1 2023, covering regional data, top OEMs, and market predictions. Growth Opportunities : Spotlight on emergent areas like clean energy mandates, EV charging infrastructures, and AI-driven enhancements in connected vehicles.

: Spotlight on emergent areas like clean energy mandates, EV charging infrastructures, and AI-driven enhancements in connected vehicles. Exhibits Index: A comprehensive list of data visuals and tables featured in the report.

The challenges and opportunities of the global automotive industry in 2023 are just a few factors that will shape its future. It is a complex and constantly evolving industry, and the next few years will mark a significant change.

