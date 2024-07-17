Midas Immersion Cooling Collaborates with the University of Florida's Semiconductor Institute to Revolutionize Immersion Cooling Technology

AUSTN, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midas Immersion Cooling (Midas), a leading provider of cutting-edge immersion cooling solutions, has joined hands with the Florida Semiconductor Institute (FSI) in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at advancing the realm of immersion cooling technology. As part of this collaboration, Midas has generously donated state-of-the-art immersion cooling equipment to the University of Florida (UF), fostering a shared commitment to innovation and research in the field of semiconductor cooling.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards addressing pressing industry challenges. The research will focus on exploring novel applications in defense sectors, enhancing energy and water efficiency in future data centers, creating semiconductor designs optimized for liquid cooling, and delving into optical technologies within liquid environments. Through this partnership, both entities are set to pioneer innovative research that will shape the future of cooling technologies. Leading the team from FSI is Dr. Hamed Dalir, a researcher who specializes in AI, Semiconductor Laser, and high-speed photonics computing. He is the director of CHIP Lab, where he oversees the development, construction, and validation of a variety of pioneering technologies, including artificial intelligence devices, ASICs, D/A converters, blockchains, and secure hashing algorithms. Dr. Dalir has received numerous awards for his contributions to the field, including the prestigious Yoshida Foundation Award for the Development of Future Leaders for Changing Times and the JSPS "Young Scientist Fellowship" in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

About FSI: The Florida Semiconductor Institute at UF serves as a statewide hub for research, development, innovation, and workforce initiatives focused on cutting-edge semiconductor technologies. FSI expertise spans emerging materials, chip design, process development, microsystems, heterogeneous integration, advanced packaging, and cybersecurity.

About Midas Immersion: With over 0.5 GW of installed capacity, Midas Immersion Cooling is the leading supplier of immersion cooling equipment solutions. The patented plenum and weir system design provides many advantages including increased cooling capacity, easy installation and maintenance, highest density deployment, and operational confirmation to deliver lowest total cost-of-ownership. Midas Immersion's integration with a proven, redundant North American supply chain of coolers, pumps, and heat exchangers has made it the continuing choice of leading data centers. Engage Midas for superior engineering of container or structural deployment solutions – it's all about heat removal.

For more information on the Florida Semiconductor Institute, please visit: https://fsi.institute.ufl.edu/. For more information on Midas Immersion Cooling, please visit: https://midasimmersion.com/.

