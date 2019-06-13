Midas Revamps Florida Underground Infrastructure Operations

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midas, an underground infrastructure company known for its full suite of cutting-edge utilities and trenchless solutions, is recommitting its efforts in Florida following the company's expansion and strategic realignment. Over the past few years, Midas has greatly grown through acquisitions and strengthened capabilities. In fact, the company is now the #1 manhole rehabilitation company in the country.

With the company's expansion also comes a renewed strategy for its long-term growth and vitality, including reimagining the structure of work in some key markets, notably Florida. Midas will close its Palm Beach location in an effort to ensure the company is investing time and resources on key projects and services that are most needed in the area. The company will maintain satellite locations in Pompano Beach and St. Petersburg to support these efforts.

"Florida is an important market for Midas and we are pleased to maintain our presence and seek out opportunities for growth all while being strategic about efficiencies and nimble with our services," said Dan Cathell, Midas CEO.

Midas works closely with dozens of municipalities across the state of Florida and partners with numerous local and regional contractors to support the state's unique infrastructure needs, including hurricane preparedness.

"As we approach another hurricane season, Midas is a strong ally. We are setting up satellite offices to support various projects locally and dedicating more resources to niche services, such as pipe bursting, line stopping/tapping, and fluid solutions," said Hank Norris, Midas Vice President of Operations.

Midas began as a utility services provider and though the company has expanded to offer a complete portfolio of infrastructure repair and rehabilitation solutions, utilities efforts for water, sewer, and storm water drainage systems remain a premier service.

About Midas

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Midas offers a comprehensive portfolio of rehabilitation services and products for critical water, wastewater and industrial pipe infrastructure throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions. The company's suite of specialty services encompasses trenchless solutions, flow control and utility (traditional dig) for complete turnkey solutions. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.midascompanies.com.

Connect with Midas

For information on how Midas is helping municipalities, commercial, and residential customers please visit:

www.midascompanies.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-midas-companies

www.facebook.com/midas-companies

SOURCE Midas

Related Links

http://www.midascompanies.com

