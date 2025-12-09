MidCap Advisors Guides CollegePlannerPro in Strategic Investment by The Brydon Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Advisors, a leading lower-middle-market investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions advisory, is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive financial advisor to CollegePlannerPro in connection with a strategic growth investment from The Brydon Group.

MidCap Advisors is headquartered in New York, NY.

CollegePlannerPro, the premier software platform for independent educational consultants and counseling professionals, is trusted by thousands of users who rely on its cloud-based tools to manage students, streamline communication, and navigate the complexities of the college admissions process.

The Brydon Group's investment will enable CollegePlannerPro to further advance its technology platform, elevate the customer experience, and expand its presence within the educational advisory community. In conjunction with the investment, Steve Sullivan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.

The transaction was led by Paul Kanarek, VP of Education, Dax Cohan, Vice President, and Scott Yenor, Analyst. MidCap's team advised CollegePlannerPro throughout all stages of the engagement, including strategic positioning, investor outreach, and transaction execution.

Andrew Finn, Co-Founder of G64 Ventures and exiting investor in CollegePlannerPro, said, "Over the past decade, we've worked closely with the team, led by Valerie Kaskovich, to help build CollegePlannerPro into the trusted, widely adopted platform it is today. We're excited to see The Brydon Group support its next phase of expansion and the opportunities ahead."

MidCap Advisors' Paul Kanarek highlighted the significance of this milestone for the CollegePlannerPro team, noting that their "dedication to the IEC community has consistently set them apart, and we're pleased to have supported their transition into this new chapter with The Brydon Group." In a separate comment, Dax Cohan of MidCap Advisors added that CollegePlannerPro "has become an essential tool for IECs," and said he's confident The Brydon Group's investment will "advance its next stage of growth."

About CollegePlannerPro

CollegePlannerPro is the leading software platform for independent educational consultants and college counseling professionals. Its comprehensive suite of tools streamlines student management, communication, and application tracking, enabling consultants to deliver high-quality, personalized guidance throughout the college admissions process. Learn more at www.collegeplannerpro.com.

About The Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is a committed-capital, growth-oriented investment firm focused on the software, healthcare, business-to-business, and business-to-government sectors. With a long-term approach to value creation, The Brydon Group supports companies through strategic guidance, operational expertise, and patient capital to help them scale, innovate, and achieve their growth objectives. Learn more at www.brydon.com.

About MidCap Advisors

MidCap Advisors is a leading investment banking firm providing M&A advisory, capital raising, and strategic consulting services to lower to middle-market companies. With deep industry expertise and a hands-on approach, MidCap helps entrepreneurs and business owners maximize value and achieve their strategic goals. Learn more at www.midcapadvisors.com.

