Middle East & Africa Cement Industry Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2027 at a 3.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East & Africa Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the cement industry in Africa and Middle East is expected to grow by 3.3% on an annual basis to reach US$38,454.1 million in 2023.

The medium to long term growth story in region remains intact. The cement industry in is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.2% during 2023-2027. The cement output in the is expected to increase from US$37,228.4 million in 2022 to reach US$43,602 million by 2027.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in each country, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Cement Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user industry a in the country

Distribution Channel: Provides an in-depth analysis of distribution channel across products at country level in value terms.

Cement Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 4 key products. Portland Cement, Blended Cement, Specialty Cement, and Green Cement. This segment also includes in depth analysis of further sub-segments of cement product types.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

This title is a bundled offering, combining the following 11 reports (300 tables and 470 charts):

1. Turkey Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

2. United Arab Emirates Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

3. Saudi Arabia Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

4. Egypt Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

5. Nigeria Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

6. Qatar Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

7. South Africa Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

8. Oman Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

9. Tanzania Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

10. Kenya Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

11. Middle East and Africa Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by cement products and end-user, construction market and distribution channel.



In addition, it also provides market size and forecast of the cement products sub-segment and its demand analysis in Venezuela. With over 30+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.

By Cement Markets, 2018-2027

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Infrastructure & Other Markets

By Cement End-user, 2018-2027

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Consumers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Other End-users

By Distribution Channel, 2018-2027

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

By Cement Product, 2018-2027

Portland cement

Blended Cement

Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement



Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement



Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement



Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement



High Alumina Cement



White Cement



Sulphate Resistant Cement



Others

Green Cement

Reasons to Buy

Provide In-depth Understanding of Cement Market Dynamics: market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, restraints and drivers across 30+ market segments.

In detail Segmentation of Cement Product Analysis: Market size and forecast by products, end-user, distribution channel, and construction markets.

Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the cement industry in Africa and Middle East region.

and region. Comparable Data: Get detailed and comparable data for the cement market size.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2. Cement Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

2.1 Cement Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

2.2 Cement Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



3. Cement Market Dynamics by type

3.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2018-2027

3.2 Portland cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

3.3 Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

3.4 Speciality Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

3.5 Green Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



4. Blended Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook

4.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2018-2027

4.2 Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

4.3 Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

4.4 Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

4.5 Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



5. Speciality Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook

5.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Speciality Cement Type, 2018-2027

5.2 Rapid Hardening Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.3 High Alumina Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.4 White Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.5 Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.6 Other Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



6. Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027

6.2 Direct Distribution Channel Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

6.3 Indirect Distribution Channel Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



7. Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Markets

7.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Cement Markets, 2018-2027

7.2 Cement in Residential Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

7.3 Cement in Non-residential Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

7.4 Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



8. Residential Cement Market Dynamics and Outlook

8.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Residential Cement by Construction Stage, 2018-2027

8.2 Renovation in Residential Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

8.3 New construction in Residential Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



9. Non-Residential Cement Market Dynamics and Outlook

9.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Cement by Construction Stage, 2018-2027

9.2 Renovation in Non-Residential Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

9.3 New construction in Non-Residential Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



10. Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Dynamics and Outlook

10.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement by Construction Stage, 2018-2027

10.2 Renovation in Infrastructure & Other Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

10.3 New construction in Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



11. Cement Dynamics and Outlook by End-user

11.1 Market Share Trend Analysis by Cement End-user, 2018-2027

11.2 Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

11.3 Consumers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

11.4 Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

11.5 Others Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



12. Construction Cement Export-Import Analysis by Countries

12.1 Top Cement Export Destination by Value

12.2 Top Cement Import Destination by Value



13. Top Cement Manufacturers Share Analysis by Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93s9u1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets