Middle East & Africa FTTx (Fiber to the X) Markets Report 2020: Breakdown of FTTH vs. FTTB Subscribers & Ethernet vs. PON Technology

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FTTx Markets in Middle East & Africa - Markets as at December 2019, Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study proposes an overview of the evolution of FTTx technologies in December 2019 in major countries in the Middle East & Africa regions.



In order to provide a consolidated and complete overview, the study is structured in two parts:

A dataset covering the main access indicators for 25 Middle East & Africa countries by semester

countries by semester A status report summarizing the main strategic activities of the industry in the region and the main trends identified by December 2019

Dataset Scope

Number of subscribers and homes passed per superfast architecture

Factoring in overlaps when applicable

FTTx as a share of total broadband customers

Leading superfast broadband players' market share

Breakdown of FTTH vs. FTTB subscribers

Breakdown of Ethernet vs. PON technology

Type of Data

Historical data since December 2015 (twice yearly) per country

(twice yearly) per country Updated data as at December 2019

Forecasts up to 2024

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

1.1. List of indicators by country

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Sources



2. FTTx overview in MEA

2.1. FTTx solutions relying mainly on full-fibre architecture

2.2. MEA and the fibre transition

2.3. FTTH/B subscribers in MEA

2.4. FTTH/B homes passed in MEA

2.5. FTTH/B take-up rates in MEA

2.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technologies and architecture

2.7 Forecasts up to 2024 for MEA



3. Conclusion

3.1 Key trends identified in MEA



Tables and Figures

1. Methodology

Middle East and African FTTx markets, as at December 2019

2. FTTx Overview in Middle East & Africa

Breakdown of superfast broadband subscribers in the MEA region by country and technology, December 2019

Country rankings in terms of superfast broadband subscribers (in millions) in the MEA region, December 2019

FTTx additional subscribers and homes passed in Saudi Arabia , Oman and Israel , from December 2017 to December 2019

, and , from to FTTH/B subscribers and breakdown of FTTx access technologies in the four main MEA fibre markets, December 2019

Progression in MEA countries in terms of FTTH/B homes passed, December 2016 to December 2019

to Four fastest-growing FTTH/B markets in the MEA region,

Main MEA countries with an FTTH/B take-up rate of more than 30%, as of December 2019

FTTH/B subscribers and homes passed forecasts in MEA (million), 2019-2024

