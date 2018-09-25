Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market to 2025 - Advancement In Microgrid Connectivity by Integration of IOT Driving the Market
Sep 25, 2018, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East and Africa microgrid market is segmented based on grid type into three notable segments; AC microgrid, DC microgrid, and hybrid. In 2018, hybrid segment is valued to rule with the the highest CAGR .
The Middle East and Africa microgrid market is segmented based on connectivity into two notable segments grid connected and remote/island. In 2018, grid connected segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.
The Middle East and Africa microgrid market is segmented based on offering into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into switchgears, power inverters, smart meters, reciprocating engines, and energy storage systems and power generators. The energy storage systems and power generators segment is further sub-segmented into power generators and energy storage systems. The power generator includes fuel cells and diesel gensets, chp and micro-chp, micro turbines, and renewables (PV cells, wind based, and others). The energy storage systems include lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, flywheels, flow batteries, and others. The services segment is further sub-segmented into engineering and design, monitoring and control, and operations & maintenance. In 2018, hardware segment is valued to rule with highest market share.
The Middle East and Africa microgrid market is segmented based on vertical into five notable segments healthcare, educational institutions, industrial, military, and electric utility. The industrial segment is further sub segmented as steel, mining, and others. The utility segment is further sub-segmented into urban electrification and rural electrification. In 2018, healthcare segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and retail & grocery stores is rising at the highest CAGR.
The Middle East and Africa microgrid market is segmented based on power into natural gas, combined heat and power, diesel, solar, fuel cells, others. In 2018, diesel segment is valued to rule with highest market shares.
Market Overview
Drivers
- Increased Demand of Automated Grid Systems
- Reduction In Carbon Footprint
- Advancement In Microgrid Connectivity by Integration of IOT
- Benefits of Low Cost and Clean Energy Storage
Restraints
- High Cost For Installation
- Franchise Rights For Connecting Microgrids
- Complications Related To Registration and Land Acquisitions For Installation of Solar Pv
Opportunity
- Rise In Number of Installations of Microgrids In Emerging Regions
- Rising Demand In Healthcare and Military Verticals
Challenges
- Complicated Process of Installation and Designing
- Risks Associated With Installation and Implementation of Microgrids
- Stringent Regulatory Policies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Middle East and Africa Microgrid Market, by Grid Type
7 Middle East and Africa Microgrid Market, by Connectivity
8 Middle East and Africa Microgrid Market, by Offering
9 Middle East and Africa Microgrid Market, by Vertical
10 Middle East and Africa Microgrid Market, by Power Source
11 Middle East and Africa Microgrid Market, by Geography
12 Middle East and Africa Microgrid Market, Company Landscape
13 Company Profiles
- ABB
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Advanced Microgrid Solutions
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Chevron Corporation
- Cummins Inc.
- Exelon Corporation
- Green Energy Corp.
- Homer Energy LLC
- Microgrid Energy
- Pareto Energy
- Power Analytics Corporation
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric
- Tesla Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m5nkss/middle_east_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article