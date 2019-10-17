Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Elevator and Escalator Market 2015-2025F - On-going Trends, Opportunities/High Growth Areas and Market Drivers

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Elevator and Escalator Market (2019-2025): Markets Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Services, by Countries, and Competitve Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Elevators and Escalators Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-25.



The application of elevators and escalators is gaining traction in the Middle East & North African countries on account of growing demand from the commercial and residential sectors. In Africa, expansion of infrastructure in the areas of retail, hospitality, commercial offices, healthcare and residential apartments would continue to drive the demand for elevators and escalators in the region during the forecast period. Whereas, in the Middle East, residential application and increasing acceptance of high speed elevators are the factors driving the growth of the market.



The commercial and residential segments are expected to grow in the future due to the expected increase in FDI and urbanization across all major countries, which would boost the Middle East & North Africa elevators and escalators market revenues. Additionally, major hotel chains are expanding their presence across several countries and large-scale government infrastructure development projects, such as airport expansions, metro expansions and development of other social infrastructure, are also strengthening the construction sector in the region. These factors would translate into an increase in demand for elevators and escalators in the Middle East & North African countries in the near future.



The new installation segment is the key revenue generator in the overall Middle East & North Africa elevators and escalators market as urbanization and infrastructural development continues to play an important role in the region. As major the Middle East & North African countries seek to diversify their economies by focusing on domains such as tourism and manufacturing, the new installation segment is predicted to undergo significant growth over the coming years as well.



The report thoroughly covers the market by elevator types, escalator types, services types, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Key Highlights of the Report

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

3.1. Middle East & North Africa New Installation Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.3. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F



4. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Trends



6. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

6.1. Country Overview

6.2. Saudi Arabia New Installation Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2.1. Saudi Arabia New Installation Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.3. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.1. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Services Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.4. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.5. Saudi Arabia Elevator Market Overview

6.5.1. Saudi Arabia New Installation Elevator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.5.1.1. Saudi Arabia New Installation Elevator Market Revenues & Volume, By Elevator Types, 2015-2025F

6.5.2. Saudi Arabia Elevator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.1. Saudi Arabia Elevator Services Market Revenues, By Services Types, 2015-2025F

6.5.3. Saudi Arabia Elevator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia Elevator Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.6. Saudi Arabia Escalator Market Overview

6.6.1. Saudi Arabia New Installation Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.6.1.1. Saudi Arabia New Installation Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, By Escalator Types, 2015-2025F

6.6.2. Saudi Arabia Escalator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.6.2.1. Saudi Arabia Escalator Services Market Revenues, By Service Types, 2015-2025F

6.7. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview, By Applications

6.7.1. Saudi Arabia Commercial Application Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.7.2. Saudi Arabia Industrial Application Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.7.3. Saudi Arabia Residential Application Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.8. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Key Performance Indicators

6.8.1. Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

6.8.2. Saudi Arabia Residential Sector Outlook

6.8.3. Saudi Arabia Commercial Sector Outlook

6.8.4. Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Outlook

6.9. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment

6.9.1. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F

6.10. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Landscape

6.10.1. Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



7. UAE Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



8. Qatar Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



9. Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



10. Oman Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



11. Bahrain Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



12. Iraq Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



13. Jordan Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



14. Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



15. Morocco Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



16. Sudan Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



17. Algeria Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



18. Ethiopia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



19. Tunisia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



20. Rest Of Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

20.1. Rest Of Middle East & North Africa New Installation Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

20.2. Rest Of Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



21. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Middle East & North Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Type



22. Company Profiles

22.1. Otis Elevator Co.

22.2. Schindler Holding Ltd.

22.3. KONE Corporation

22.4. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

22.5. Toshiba Corporation

22.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

22.7. Thyssenkrupp AG

22.8. Kleemann Hellas S.A.

22.9. Orona

22.10. Servicom SARL



23. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4aqls

