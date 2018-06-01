Middle East and Africa Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Profiles of 3M, BASF SE, Dupont, Amcor Limited, and Bemis Company

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Middle East and Africa Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MEA active, controlled and intelligent packaging market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$1.802 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.249 billion in 2017.
The growing pharmaceuticals industry will drive the regional market growth. In additive, the ongoing modernising trade trend and expanding e-commerce drive the need to attract consumer within limited shelf space which further augment the market growth.
The first step towards determining the MEA active, controlled and intelligent packaging market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottoms-up and top down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments.
Key industry players profiled as part of this report are 3M, BASF SE, Dupont, Amcor Limited, and Bemis Company, Inc. with few more.
Scope of the Report
By Packaging Technology:
Active Packaging
- Oxygen Scavengers
- Moisture Controllers
- Antimicrobial Agents
- UV Blocking
- Others
Intelligent Packaging
- RFID Tags
- Temperature Indicators
- Freshness Indicator
- Near Field Communication
- Others
Controlled Packaging
- Aseptic Packaging
- Modified Atmosphere Packaging
- Retort Packaging
- Others
Application
- Food
- Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
- Electronic products
- Consumer care
- Others
By Country:
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Key Findings of the Study
4. Market Dynamics
5. MEA Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Packaging Technology
6. MEA Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Application
7. MEA Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Country
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- 3M
- BASF SE
- Dupont
- Amcor Limited
- Bemis Company, Inc
