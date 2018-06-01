Middle East and Africa Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Profiles of 3M, BASF SE, Dupont, Amcor Limited, and Bemis Company

MEA active, controlled and intelligent packaging market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$1.802 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.249 billion in 2017.

The growing pharmaceuticals industry will drive the regional market growth. In additive, the ongoing modernising trade trend and expanding e-commerce drive the need to attract consumer within limited shelf space which further augment the market growth.

The first step towards determining the MEA active, controlled and intelligent packaging market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottoms-up and top down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments.

Key industry players profiled as part of this report are 3M, BASF SE, Dupont, Amcor Limited, and Bemis Company, Inc. with few more.

Scope of the Report



By Packaging Technology:





Active Packaging

Oxygen Scavengers

Moisture Controllers

Antimicrobial Agents

UV Blocking

Others

Intelligent Packaging

RFID Tags

Temperature Indicators

Freshness Indicator

Near Field Communication

Others

Controlled Packaging

Aseptic Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Retort Packaging

Others

Application

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Electronic products

Consumer care

Others

By Country:

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. MEA Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Packaging Technology



6. MEA Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Application



7. MEA Active, Controlled And Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by Country



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



3M

BASF SE

Dupont

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc



