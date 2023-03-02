Middle East and Africa Automotive Telematics Market Report 2023-2030: Featuring Tomtom, Robert Bosch, Geotab, At&T & More

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Automotive Telematics Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK



The publisher's report mentions that the automotive telematics market in the Middle East and Africa is estimated to advance in revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 14.00% during the forecast years 2023-2030. South Africa, the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa are evaluated in the region.



The United Arab Emirates is a leading hub for international trade and business in the region. It also has a well-developed telecom network, being the first in the region to launch a 5G network. This strong network has emphasized more on technology development and deployment, which has paved the path for automotive telematics in automobiles.

Moreover, the presence of leading companies has made it possible to ensure the research and development of telematics solutions for safe and efficient vehicle movement. Such developments play a major role in driving the overall market.



On the other hand, the ecommerce sector's boom has led to a rise in express delivery in Saudi Arabia. Logistics companies play a key role in the ecommerce industry, with many providing end-to-end shipping and order management services. These services include on-demand delivery, return management, and slot-based delivery.

In this regard, automotive telematics helps logistics companies manage operations by tracking vehicle movement and providing key insights. These factors propel the automotive telematics market on a growth path.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Middle East and Africa Automotive Telematics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Middle East and Africa Automotive Telematics Market - by End-User

3.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)

3.2. Aftermarket



4. Middle East and Africa Automotive Telematics Market - by Vehicle

4.1. Passenger Cars

4.2. Commercial Vehicles

4.3. Two-Wheeler



5. Middle East and Africa Automotive Telematics Market - by Type

5.1. Embedded

5.2. Integrated Smartphones

5.3. Tethered



6. Middle East and Africa Automotive Telematics Market - by Application

6.1. Fleet/Asset Management

6.2. Navigation & Location-Based System

6.3. Infotainment System

6.4. Insurance Telematics

6.5. Safety & Security

6.6. Other Applications



7. Middle East and Africa Automotive Telematics Market - by Country Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tomtom Nv

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verizon Communications Inc

Continental AG

Geotab Inc

Inseego Corp

Airbiquity Inc

At&T Inc

Harman International

Teletrac Navman Us Ltd

Mix Telematics

Samsara Inc

Trimble Inc

Solera Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgkxu3-east?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets