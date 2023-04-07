Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market Report 2023-2030: Continuous Development of CMOS Image Sensors Presents Opportunities

Apr 07, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's report indicates that the machine vision market in the Middle East and Africa would grow with a CAGR of 5.66% through the forecasting period 2023-2030. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa are assessed in the market in this region.
Saudi Arabia is among the eminent countries supporting the adoption of MV systems, owing to the surging government investments in novel technologies. Industry 4.0 also plays a major role in shaping the future outlook of the automation and manufacturing sectors of the country.
Several mega projects, such as the NEOM city, are also influencing the demand for using MV systems for infrastructure development purposes. The country also announced its plan to invest $500 billion across major sectors, such as technological & digital sciences, advanced manufacturing, energy & water, food, media & entertainment, mobility, and biotech. These developments provide the market in the KSA with immense growth opportunities.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increased Need for Smart Factories
- Widening Applications of Mv Systems
- Rising Need for Proper Defect Detection
- Trend of Miniaturized Products
Market Challenges
- Lack of Expertise
- Unawareness About the Benefits of Machine Vision Systems
- Complications Associated With the Implementation of Mv Systems
- Lack of Standardization
Market Opportunities
- Continuous Development of CMOS Image Sensors
- Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIot)
- Integration of Machine Vision With Cloud Technology
- Growing Automation in Industrial Applications
Key Topics Covered:
1. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - by Type
3.1. 1D Machine Vision
3.2. 2D Machine Vision
3.3. 3D Machine Vision
4. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - by Component
4.1. Hardware
4.1.1. Asmv
4.1.2. Cameras
4.1.3. Sensors
4.1.4. Illuminations
4.1.5. Processors
4.1.6. Other Hardware Components
4.2. Software
5. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - by Application
5.1. Inspection
5.2. Gauging
5.3. Guidance
5.4. Identification
5.5. Other Applications
6. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - by Vertical
6.1. Automotive
6.2. Electronics & Semiconductors
6.3. Healthcare
6.4. Food & Packaging
6.5. Other Verticals
7. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - Country Outlook
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Research Methodology & Scope
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Cognex Corporation
- Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
- Basler AG
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Baumer Electric AG
- Datalogic Spa
- Uss Vision
- Keyence Corporation
- Flir Systems Inc
- Jai As
- Perceptron Inc
- Optotune AG
- Isra Vision AG
- Omron Corporation
- National Instruments Corporation (Ni)
