Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market Report 2023-2030: Continuous Development of CMOS Image Sensors Presents Opportunities

The publisher's report indicates that the machine vision market in the Middle East and Africa would grow with a CAGR of 5.66% through the forecasting period 2023-2030. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa are assessed in the market in this region.



Saudi Arabia is among the eminent countries supporting the adoption of MV systems, owing to the surging government investments in novel technologies. Industry 4.0 also plays a major role in shaping the future outlook of the automation and manufacturing sectors of the country.



Several mega projects, such as the NEOM city, are also influencing the demand for using MV systems for infrastructure development purposes. The country also announced its plan to invest $500 billion across major sectors, such as technological & digital sciences, advanced manufacturing, energy & water, food, media & entertainment, mobility, and biotech. These developments provide the market in the KSA with immense growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased Need for Smart Factories

Widening Applications of Mv Systems

Rising Need for Proper Defect Detection

Trend of Miniaturized Products

Market Challenges

Lack of Expertise

Unawareness About the Benefits of Machine Vision Systems

Complications Associated With the Implementation of Mv Systems

Lack of Standardization

Market Opportunities

Continuous Development of CMOS Image Sensors

Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIot)

Integration of Machine Vision With Cloud Technology

Growing Automation in Industrial Applications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

3. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - by Type

3.1. 1D Machine Vision

3.2. 2D Machine Vision

3.3. 3D Machine Vision



4. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - by Component

4.1. Hardware

4.1.1. Asmv

4.1.2. Cameras

4.1.3. Sensors

4.1.4. Illuminations

4.1.5. Processors

4.1.6. Other Hardware Components

4.2. Software



5. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - by Application

5.1. Inspection

5.2. Gauging

5.3. Guidance

5.4. Identification

5.5. Other Applications



6. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - by Vertical

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Electronics & Semiconductors

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Food & Packaging

6.5. Other Verticals



7. Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Market - Country Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cognex Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Baumer Electric AG

Datalogic Spa

Uss Vision

Keyence Corporation

Flir Systems Inc

Jai As

Perceptron Inc

Optotune AG

Isra Vision AG

Omron Corporation

National Instruments Corporation (Ni)

