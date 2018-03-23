Middle East and Africa Prepaid Card Intelligence Report 2018

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Middle East and Africa Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a bundled offering, combining 5 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across key market segments in prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Consumer segments: Retail, Corporate, and Public Sector
- Consumer spend segments: Age, Income, Gender
- Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Gas Station, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services
- Country included: Iran, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Kenya Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Kenya Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022
4 Kenya Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022
5 Kenya Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Kenya Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Kenya Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 Kenya General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
9 Kenya Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 Kenya Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
11 Kenya Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
12 Kenya Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
13 Kenya Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
14 Kenya Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
15 Kenya Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
16 Kenya Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021
17 Kenya Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
18 Kenya Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
19 Kenya Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
20 Kenya Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
21 Kenya Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
22 Kenya Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v9pmfw/middle_east_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-and-africa-prepaid-card-intelligence-report-2018-300618747.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article