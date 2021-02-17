Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2021-2026: Region will have 32.65 Million SVOD Subscriptions by 2026, Up from the 14.16 Million Recorded at End-2020

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will have 32.65 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026, up from the 14.16 million recorded at end-2020. Turkey will remain the market leader by a considerable distance, with nearly 14 million subscriptions by 2026.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Netflix and Disney+ will account for about half of the region's total by 2026, despite Disney+ only starting in 2022 in a limited number of countries. Due to exclusive deals with Disney+, HBO and Paramount+, OSN will quickly gain subscribers."

Published in February 2021, this 171-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 66-page PDF document

Outlook: Regional overview and forecasts for 20 countries in a 45-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points

A 60-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Disney

HBO

Netlix

OSN

Paramount

Shahid VIP

StarzPlay

Tivibu

Turkcell

