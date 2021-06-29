Middle East Connected Consumer Survey Report 2020: Behaviour, Preferences and Plans of Smartphone Users

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Mobile Devices and Distribution Channels in the Middle East" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in the Middle East. In particular, it focuses on the adoption of mobile devices and distribution channels.

Bundling smart devices enables operators to differentiate their connectivity propositions, but they should be clear about what they want to achieve with these devices beyond increasing sales.

This report provides:

Insights into how operators perform as smartphone sales channels, and how their performance relates to consumers' choice of tariffs

An analysis of consumers' choice of, and spend, on handsets

An assessment of the adoption of smart devices and opportunities for operators to generate new revenue streams.

Survey data coverage:

The research was conducted between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 750 respondents per country, and 3750 respondents in the region.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in the Middle East. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of and spending on mobile devices. The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 750 respondents per country, and 3750 in the region.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How well do operators perform as smartphone sales channels, and how important are digital sales channels?

How long are consumers keeping their smartphones for and how much are they spending on them when they replace them?

What smart devices are smartphone users most interested in and how can operators capitalise on this demand to derive additional revenue and improve their consumer propositions?

Who Should Read this Report

Operator-based strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding consumer market trends, the role of operators as smartphone distribution channels and the impact of differing approaches to pricing in the market.

Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in device usage and help their operator customers to improve their ability to address market opportunities. Telecoms operators that are searching for new revenue sources and/or are interested in partnering with smart device producers or in launching their own smart device propositions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Analysis

Methodology and panel information

About the author

Countries Covered

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rv2km

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

