Middle East Industrial Pump Markets, 2014-2024F
Mar 26, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Industrial Pump Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Countries, By Types, By Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Middle East Industrial Pump Market is projected to grow at CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-24.
The development of several large-scale projects across multiple domains such as the $100 billion King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia, the $23 billion Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in UAE and the $563 million Doha South Sewage Treatment infrastructure in Qatar are expected to drive the demand for industrial pumps market in the Middle East region over the coming years.
Further, with several Middle East countries have launched their vision initiatives to achieve economic diversification, several sectors such as food & beverage and oil & gas are anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future. This would lead to an increase in the deployment of industrial pumps in the non-oil sectors across multiple Middle East countries during the forecast period.
The centrifugal pump captured significant pie in the overall market owing to large infrastructure projects in the oil & gas and power sector. The oil price turmoil of 2014 has led the Middle East countries to move towards oil independent economies which are spurring the investment across various sectors to drive the Middle East industrial pump market forecast revenues in the coming years.
The key players in Middle East industrial pumps market include KSB LLC, Xylem Inc, Wilo LLC, Sulzer LLC, Novomet Jsc, Arabi Company WLL, Grundfos Holding A/S, Flowserve, Ebara Corporation and ITT Goulds.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Size and Market Forecast until 2024.
- Historical data and forecast of Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume, By Types and Applications for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of UAE Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of UAE Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume, By Types and Applications for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Qatar Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Qatar Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume, By Types and Applications for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Bahrain Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Bahrain Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume, By Types and Applications for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Oman Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Oman Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume, By Types and Applications for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Kuwait Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Kuwait Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume, By Types and Applications for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Turkey Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2014-2024F
- Historical data and forecast of Turkey Industrial Pump Market Revenues and Volume, By Types and Applications for the period 2014-2024F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Trends and Industrial Life Cycle
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Market Share, By Players
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Report Description
2.2 Key Highlights of The Report
2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Assumptions
3. Middle East Industrial Pump Market Overview
3.1 Middle East Industrial Pump Market Volume and Revenues, 2014-2024F
3.2 Middle East Industrial Pump Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2017 & 2024F
3.3 Middle East Industrial Pump Market Industrial Life Cycle
3.4 Middle East Industrial Pump Market Porter's Five Force Model
4. Middle East Industrial Pump Market Dynamics
4.1 Impact Analysis
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
5. Middle East Industrial Pump Market Trends
6. Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Overview
6.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators
6.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Volume and Revenues, 2014-2024F
6.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F
6.4 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Volume Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F
6.5 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F
6.6 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Overview, By Types
6.6.1 Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Pumps Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
6.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia Centrifugal Pumps Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F
6.6.2 Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Pumps Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F
6.6.2.1 Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement Pumps Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F
6.6.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Price Trend, By Types, 2014-2024F
6.7 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Overview, By Applications
6.7.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenues, By Oil & Gas Application, 2014-2024F
6.7.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenues, By Construction Application, 2014-2024F
6.7.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenues, By Water and Waste Water Management Application, 2014-2024F
6.7.4 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Application, 2014-2024F
6.7.5 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenues, By Chemical Application, 2014-2024F
6.7.6 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2014-2024F
6.8 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market - Opportunity Assessment
6.8.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2024F
6.8.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2024F
6.9 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market - Key Performance Indicators
7. UAE Industrial Pump Market Overview
8. Turkey Industrial Pump Market Overview
9. Qatar Industrial Pump Market Overview
10. Kuwait Industrial Pump Market Overview
11. Oman Industrial Pump Market Overview
12. Bahrain Industrial Pump Market Overview
13. Rest of Middle East Industrial Pump Market Overview
13.1 Rest of Middle East Industrial Pump Market Volume and Revenues, 2014-2024F
14. Middle East Industrial Pump Market Competitive Landscape
14.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Pump Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017
14.2 UAE Industrial Pump Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017
14.3 Turkey Industrial Pump Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017
14.4 Qatar Industrial Pump Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017
14.6 Oman Industrial Pump Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017
14.7 Bahrain Industrial Pump Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017
14.8 Middle East Industrial Pump Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Type
15. Company Profiles
15.1 KSB LLC
15.2 Xylem Inc
15.3 Wilo LLC
15.4 Sulzer LLC
15.5 Novomet Jsc
15.6 Arabi Company WLL
15.7 Grundfos Holding A/S
15.8 Flowserve
15.9 Ebara Corporation
15.10 ITT Goulds Company
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/22wvj7/middle_east?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
