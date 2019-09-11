Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Markets, 2025F

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Voltage, by Applications, by Types, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East low voltage switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-25.

Government initiatives to reduce dependency of many countries in the Middle East region on the oil sector and to invest heavily in infrastructure development such as hotels, stadiums, offices and recreational facilities along with the strengthening of public service sectors such as education, recreation, tourism and health would open up new avenues for the application of low voltage switchgears over the coming years.



The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth in future due to increasing government initiatives to strengthen the non-oil sector and diversify the economy by building new hotels, resorts, museums, hospitals and tourism related infrastructure. These factors would translate into an increase in the Middle East low voltage switchgear market share in the commercial domain.



UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the key revenue generators in the overall Middle East low voltage switchgear market. Development projects in the hotels, stadiums, airports and railways segments continue to play an important role in increasing the demand for low voltage switchgears in these regions. Further, recovering investors' confidence due to stabilizing oil prices would also lead to considerable infrastructural development and economic growth in these countries over the coming years as well.



The report comprehensively covers the market by type, voltage, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered



By Voltage:

=250 Volts

251-750 Volts

>750 Volts

By Types:

MCB

MCCB

ACB

RCD

Switch Disconnectors

Power & Distribution Enclosures

Contractors & Overload Protection Devices

Surge Protection Devices

Others (MPCB)

By Applications:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Power Utilities

Others

By Countries:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Egypt

Iran

Rest of Middle East (Lebanon, Jordan , Iraq )



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Alfanar Group

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Company

Hager Middle East FZE

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Legrand SNC FZE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

