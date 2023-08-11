Middle East Luxury Goods Market Study 2023: Market Value to Grow by Over $6 Billion to 2029 - A Global Tourist's Dream and Retailer's Goldmine

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Luxury Goods Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Jewelry & Watches, Bags & Accessories, Clothing & Footwear, Others), Gender, Distribution Channel: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East Luxury Goods is expected to generate USD 20.39 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 14.08 Billion in 2022. 

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the Middle East Luxury Goods market, spanning historical data from 2019 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and a forecast for 2024 to 2029.

The report provides a comprehensive tracking of competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development within the luxury goods sector. With a focus on key countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Qatar, and Kuwait, the research delves into various aspects such as market size, annual growth, potential analysis, competitive landscape, investment opportunities, and demand projections.

The region's robust economic growth has emerged as a driving force behind the flourishing luxury goods market in the Middle East. As diverse sectors and economic diversification take center stage, the Middle East experiences a surge in disposable incomes and a thriving middle class.

This upward economic trajectory has ignited a substantial demand for luxury goods, opening up enticing prospects for luxury brands to establish their foothold and cater to the sophisticated preferences of discerning Middle Eastern consumers.

The Middle East, home to architectural wonders and vibrant cosmopolitan cities, has become a magnet for international tourists. Countries like the UAE, with its iconic destinations like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offer unparalleled luxury shopping experiences. The allure of luxury retail and tax-free shopping draws tourists from around the world, creating a vibrant shopping landscape where visitors indulge in the finest luxury goods.

The Middle East luxury goods market stands as a testament to the region's economic growth, cultural appreciation for opulence, and a consumer base that seeks exclusivity and quality. As the region continues to evolve and embrace modernity, the market's growth shows no signs of slowing down.

Luxury brands that understand the unique characteristics of the Middle Eastern market, cater to local preferences, and leverage digital platforms have the opportunity to thrive in this glamorous landscape. The Middle East remains a beacon of luxury, beckoning those who dare to indulge in the epitome of grandeur.

Tourism brings a steady influx of international visitors to the Middle East, exposing them to the region's luxury retail offerings. Tourists, often in vacation mode and seeking memorable experiences, are more likely to engage in luxury shopping. This influx of tourists expands the consumer base for luxury goods, contributing to increased sales and revenue for luxury brands.

Tourists who have a positive luxury shopping experience in the Middle East become influencers in their social circles. They share their experiences, recommendations, and purchases with friends, family, and on social media platforms. Positive word-of-mouth and social influence contribute to the growth of the luxury goods market, attracting more tourists and creating a ripple effect in consumer behavior.

The growing tourism industry in the Middle East acts as a catalyst for the growth of the luxury goods market. By attracting a diverse range of tourists, fostering brand exposure, stimulating retail sales, and influencing local preferences, tourism plays a pivotal role in expanding the reach and demand for luxury goods in the region.

Middle East Luxury Goods Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

  • Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Middle East Luxury Goods Market
  • Demographics of People in Middle East Luxury Goods Market, By Age
  • Top 10 Luxury E-commerce Models in Middle East
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East Consumers' Purchasing Pattern
  • Middle East Luxury Goods Market: Dashboard
  • Regional Impact of COVID-19 on Luxury Goods Market
  • Middle East Luxury Goods Market: Snapshot
  • Middle East Luxury Goods Market: Market Value Assessment
  • Middle East Luxury Goods Market: Key Factors

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

  • Macro-Economic Factor Assessment
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Porter Analysis

Analyst Recommendations

  • Focus on Embracing E-commerce & Digital Marketing
  • Focus on Developing Strategic Alliances

Competitive Landscape

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Luxury Goods Market
  • Leading Luxury Retail Groups and Brands in Middle East

Company Profiles

  • Rolex SA
  • Giorgio Armani SpA
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • Kering SA
  • Prada
  • Burberry Group PLC
  • L'Oreal SA
  • Guerlain
  • LVMH
  • Chanel SA

