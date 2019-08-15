DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Insulation Type, By Voltage, By Product Type, By Verticals, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the Middle East region, governments of many countries are focusing on providing adequate power infrastructure and efficient quality of power. As a result, the power sector of the region is expected to receive a healthy boost over the coming years. Additionally, Middle East region is experiencing a healthy growth across the infrastructure, construction and manufacturing sectors due to rising investments across the non-oil sectors. Such developments would surge the power demand and would thereby impact the growth of medium voltage switchgear market positively.

The industrial segment is expected to witness key growth in the future due to favorable government initiatives to strengthen the non-oil sectors and diversify the economy by building new industries and manufacturing units in the region. Moreover, the government of several countries are inclined towards increasing the share of renewable power in the energy mix, which would require the development of the requisite power infrastructure in the region. As a result, the industrial and power utility domains would capture a significant share in the overall Middle East medium voltage switchgear market share.

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the key revenue generators in the overall Middle East medium voltage switchgear market. The overall infrastructural development, including construction projects related to stadiums, airports and railways segments continues to play an important role in these countries. Further, recovering investor confidence due to stabilizing oil prices would also lead to considerable infrastructural and economic growth in these countries which would drive the Middle East medium voltage switchgear market forecast period revenues.

Market Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Insulation Types:

Air Insulated

Gas Insulated

Others (Hybrid, Oil)

By Voltages:

1.1KV - 15KV

15.1KV - 24KV

24.1KV - 36KV

By Product Types:

ISG (Indoor Switchgear)

RMU (Ring Main Unit)

Others (OSG- Outdoor Switchgear, CSS-Compact Sub-Station)

By Verticals:

Commercial

Industrial

Power Utilities

Others (Transportation Infrastructure, Government Building, etc.)

By Countries:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Egypt

Rest of Middle East (Jordan, Lebanon & Others)

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Al Ahelia Switchgear Co.

Alfanar Group

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Company

Hager Middle East FZE

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Legrand SNC FZE

Lucy Middle East FZE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

