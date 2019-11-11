Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market Outlook Demand Analysis & Opportunity Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market Outlook Demand Analysis & Opportunity, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East online payment gateway market is projected to grow vibrantly in the upcoming years owing to increasing internet penetration, advancements in online payment technology, rise in the use of m-wallets in the region and increase in preference for online retailing.

Additionally, owing to growing trust in online shopping coupled with awareness about the ease of online transactions, cards is gaining popularity over cash. According to data published by Visa, in 2018, card payments in the UAE were noted at 70%, registering a rise of 2% as compared to previous year. The e-commerce sector in the region witnessed a spending increase by 48% in 2018 as compared to 2017.

The Middle East market is fragmented with each country having its own initiative for digitization and e-transactions. In order to provide safe & secure payment gateways to merchants & consumers, the region's central banks are setting up national payment gateways (NPG) for online transactions

The Middle East region is expected to witness a healthy non-cash transaction volume growth during the forecast period due to rise in young population in the region and increasing government powered digital payment schemes.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is also taking initiatives to encourage digital payments. For instance, in September 2015, a new electronic payments system, mada pay was introduced in the Saudi Arabian market, facilitating e-payments system in the country.

Moreover, according to a research study conducted by Dubai Economy and Visa, the e-commerce transactions in the UAE are forecast to reach USD 16 billion by the end of 2019.

Online retail in the UAE is on rise as many of the small retailers have started accepting digital payments, resulting in higher revenues and increase in footfall.

Use of m-wallets has also increased in the region as global giants such as Apple, Google and Samsung offering their services in the UAE market, in the form of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, along with the local players such as Etisalat Wallet and Beam wallet.

Major international e-commerce brands are expanding their presence in the Middle Eastern countries, offering both cross-border and domestic brands. For instance, Amazon.com acquired Souq.com, the largest domestic online merchant, in March 2017, giving the global operator a large share of sales in the UAE

Key Topics Covered:

Market Definition and Research Methodology

Market and Product Definition

Research Objective

Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

Market Segmentation by:

End User

Country

Enterprise Type

Industry Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Risk Analysis

Market Dynamics of Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Strategic Developments in the market

Competitive Landscape



Company Profile of top 7 players

Telr Pte Ltd.

PAYFORT INTERNATIONAL FZ LLC

Checkout.com

2CO

PayTabs

CASHU

INFIBEAM AVENUES (CC AVENUE)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i8xh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

