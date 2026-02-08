Middle East Tennessee Leaders Highlight Tourism Resiliency at Annual Legislative Luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State and local legislators, mayors, and tourism and hospitality leaders from across the sixteen-county Middle East Tennessee region gathered Friday in Knoxville for the Annual Middle East Tennessee Legislative Luncheon, focused on tourism resiliency and regional collaboration.

Held annually, the luncheon brought together policymakers and industry partners to review tourism performance, discuss ongoing challenges, and highlight the industry's role in the region's economic recovery following Hurricane Helene and other infrastructure disruptions.

Annual awards were presented recognizing leadership and excellence across the region. Honorees included Best Event, Knox Film Fest; Best Marketing Campaign, Falling in Love with Sweetwater; Partner of the Year, Earthadelic; and Volunteer of the Year, Martin Coleman of Race Day Events. A special Trail Blazing Award was presented to Cocke County for leadership and collaboration in restoring and rebuilding the community following Hurricane Helene.

Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council Board Chair Lauren Hurdle presented the award, noting the importance of cooperation across agencies and jurisdictions in turning challenges into progress.

The luncheon also featured a panel discussion facilitated by Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell, which explored regional partnerships and the tourism industry's ability to adapt and recover. Middle East Tennessee tourism posted positive performance in 2024 and is projected to grow by approximately 2.0 percent in 2025, outpacing national tourism growth projections.

Tourism in Middle East Tennessee accounts for nearly one-quarter of all tourism spending statewide, making the region's performance critical to Tennessee's economy and annual budget. The luncheon provided an opportunity for policymakers and industry leaders to reinforce the importance of continued investment in tourism at both the state and local levels.

About the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council

The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council is a regional organization representing destination marketing organizations, attractions, hospitality businesses, and tourism partners across sixteen counties in Middle East Tennessee. The Council works collaboratively to strengthen the region's tourism economy through advocacy, research, partnerships, and strategic initiatives that support sustainable growth.

SOURCE Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council