Middle East/North Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa TV & Video Market Database & Report 2015-2023

Growth of a 35.7% is forecasted in the Africa/Middle East region's television and video market between 2018 and 2023, taking it from 10.9 billion to 14.8 billion EUR.



The biggest driver will be Sub-Saharan Africa with 6.7% annual growth, to reach 10 billion EUR in 2023. The strongest growth is finally in OTT video services, in Africa as in the Middle East.

This TV and Video Market observatory covers the Middle East , North African & sub-Saharan Africa regions.

, North African & sub-Saharan Africa regions. It contains historic data going back to 2015, and market forecasts up to 2023.

It covers how viewers access TV programming per network and segments (Free and Pay TV) along with TV and OTT service revenue (advertising, pay). The number of subscribers are also documented for the leading players.

The Excel dataset is completed by a Powerpoint document that delivers insights on the key findings and the major trends in markets, services, and players' positioning.



This report is part of our global Television and Video Market observatory.



Dataset Scope

Access indicators

General access indicators: TV households, FTA & pay-TV households

Households' main television access mode: terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV

Digitization levels: analogue/digital split for each access mode

Pay-TV penetration: pay-TV/free-to-air only split

Customer numbers for the main pay-TV services

Revenue indicators

GDP

Income from public financing/licensing fees

TV ad revenue

Pay-TV revenue

Revenue from video on demand, managed and OTT services (video advertising revenue, DTR, EST, SVoD)

Type of data

Background data 2015-2018

Estimates as of the end of 2019

Forecasts for 2020-2023

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. TV & video consumption

2.1. Influence of linguistic areas and free to air TV

2.2. Heavier TV viewing than the global average



3. TV access modes

3.1. High potential addressable market in Sub-Saharan Africa, but a much more disparate situation in MENA

3.2. Sub-Saharan Africa: most watch free to air channels, but pay-TV is growing

3.3. MENA will remain an FTA TV market

3.4. Sub-Saharan Africa is and will remain a broadcast-centric market

3.5. Satellite reception ultra-dominant in MENA

3.6. Patchy wireline access automatically penalises the spread of IPTV in Africa

3.7. In MENA, IPTV concentrated in the Gulf States

3.8. The digital terrestrial transition still a challenge in Africa



4. Video revenue

4.1. The Sub-Saharan market is under monetised, but change is on its way

4.2. MENA: a stagnating market

4.3. OTT still only a complementary service in Sub-Saharan Africa

4.4. OTT, a major growth driver in MENA



5. The players

5.1. Public, private and international players competing in Sub-Saharan Africa

5.2. A highly concentrated TV sector in MENA

5.3. Subscription TV market highly concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa

5.4. Premium TV service leaders in trouble in MENA

5.5. OTT market concentration underway in Sub-Saharan Africa

5.6. SVOD in MENA, Starz Play going after Netflix



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

ART

BeIN

BeIN Connect

Canal+ Africa

DU

ERTU/NileTV

Etisalat

icflix

Iflix

iRoko

MBC

Multichoice

Netflix

Ooreedo

OSN

OSN Demand

OSN Play

Rotana

Saudi Telecom

Shahid Plus

Showmax

StarTimes

Starz Play

Wavo

ZAP TV

