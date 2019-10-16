Middle East/North Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa TV & Video Market Database & Report 2015-2023
Growth of a 35.7% is forecasted in the Africa/Middle East region's television and video market between 2018 and 2023, taking it from 10.9 billion to 14.8 billion EUR.
The biggest driver will be Sub-Saharan Africa with 6.7% annual growth, to reach 10 billion EUR in 2023. The strongest growth is finally in OTT video services, in Africa as in the Middle East.
- This TV and Video Market observatory covers the Middle East, North African & sub-Saharan Africa regions.
- It contains historic data going back to 2015, and market forecasts up to 2023.
- It covers how viewers access TV programming per network and segments (Free and Pay TV) along with TV and OTT service revenue (advertising, pay). The number of subscribers are also documented for the leading players.
The Excel dataset is completed by a Powerpoint document that delivers insights on the key findings and the major trends in markets, services, and players' positioning.
This report is part of our global Television and Video Market observatory.
Dataset Scope
Access indicators
- General access indicators: TV households, FTA & pay-TV households
- Households' main television access mode: terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV
- Digitization levels: analogue/digital split for each access mode
- Pay-TV penetration: pay-TV/free-to-air only split
- Customer numbers for the main pay-TV services
Revenue indicators
- GDP
- Income from public financing/licensing fees
- TV ad revenue
- Pay-TV revenue
- Revenue from video on demand, managed and OTT services (video advertising revenue, DTR, EST, SVoD)
Type of data
- Background data 2015-2018
- Estimates as of the end of 2019
- Forecasts for 2020-2023
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. TV & video consumption
2.1. Influence of linguistic areas and free to air TV
2.2. Heavier TV viewing than the global average
3. TV access modes
3.1. High potential addressable market in Sub-Saharan Africa, but a much more disparate situation in MENA
3.2. Sub-Saharan Africa: most watch free to air channels, but pay-TV is growing
3.3. MENA will remain an FTA TV market
3.4. Sub-Saharan Africa is and will remain a broadcast-centric market
3.5. Satellite reception ultra-dominant in MENA
3.6. Patchy wireline access automatically penalises the spread of IPTV in Africa
3.7. In MENA, IPTV concentrated in the Gulf States
3.8. The digital terrestrial transition still a challenge in Africa
4. Video revenue
4.1. The Sub-Saharan market is under monetised, but change is on its way
4.2. MENA: a stagnating market
4.3. OTT still only a complementary service in Sub-Saharan Africa
4.4. OTT, a major growth driver in MENA
5. The players
5.1. Public, private and international players competing in Sub-Saharan Africa
5.2. A highly concentrated TV sector in MENA
5.3. Subscription TV market highly concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa
5.4. Premium TV service leaders in trouble in MENA
5.5. OTT market concentration underway in Sub-Saharan Africa
5.6. SVOD in MENA, Starz Play going after Netflix
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- ART
- BeIN
- BeIN Connect
- Canal+ Africa
- DU
- ERTU/NileTV
- Etisalat
- icflix
- Iflix
- iRoko
- MBC
- Multichoice
- Netflix
- Ooreedo
- OSN
- OSN Demand
- OSN Play
- Rotana
- Saudi Telecom
- Shahid Plus
- Showmax
- StarTimes
- Starz Play
- Wavo
- ZAP TV
